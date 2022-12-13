‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint Never Saw Ron and Hermione’s Love Story Coming

For many Potterheads, Ron and Hermione’s romance was a long time coming. The Harry Potter books and movies seemed to be hinting at the couple’s love story all along. And while some fans feel that Harry and Hermione were a better match, there was plenty of foreshadowing to support a Romione romance. However, Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in all eight movies, admits that he was taken aback by the coupling.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Rupert Grint didn’t expect Ron and Hemione to get together in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2’

Many fans of Harry Potter will agree that they didn’t expect to see proof that Ron and Hermione married and had children together. In fact, the 19 years later component of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is perhaps the most polarizing part of the series. Still, most Potterheads expected some form of a relationship between the characters to eventually sprout. Grint, however, did not. While he acknowledges that he saw clues that the characters were interested in one another, he never expected it to amount to anything serious.

“It sounds stupid, but I never really saw it coming,” Grint admitted about Ron and Hermione getting together while speaking with Collider. “It has always been hinted, but I never thought to the extent where at the end, we’re quite couple-y.”

Grint was dreading the kissing scene with Emma Watson

Because Grint didn’t expect a Ron and Hermione relationship, he wasn’t prepared to kiss his co-star, Emma Watson, either. Fortunately, the actors were able to get the big kiss scene out of the way almost immediately. In the aforementioned interview, Grint revealed that the Chamber of Secrets snog scene was one of the very first scenes they shot while filming the final two movies.

But filming the Ron and Hermione kiss scene early didn’t stop it from being strange. Grint and Watson both found the scene challenging because they thought of each other in an extremely platonic way. “I kind of built up this thing in my head,” Grint explained. “We were both kind of dreading it really, just because we’ve known each other since we were really small. It’s like kissing your sister.”

Watson thought filming the Ron and Hemione kiss was more awkward than filming the Harry and Hermione kiss

For her part, Watson has expressed similar sentiments about kissing both Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. Harry Potter fans will recall that she also had to kiss Radcliffe because the Horcrux version of Hermione kissed the Horcrux version of Harry. And while both scenes were uncomfortable to film, Watson admits that snogging Radcliffe was a little less uncomfortable because they were able to chat and cut the awkwardness with humor. On the other hand, Grint was a bit quieter, which added to the awkwardness of the moment. But, unlike Grint, Watson saw the Ron and Hermione romance coming, so she had a bit more time to prepare herself for the high-pressure scene.