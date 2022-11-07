‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton Got Caught Stealing a Porno

Tom Felton has grown up from the Harry Potter movies. He was 13 when he began filming them and 23 by the time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released. Since then he’s had grown up roles Murder in the First, Origin, Meagan Leavey and more. At 35 he’s already published his autobiography, Beyond the Wand, in which he shares some stories of his wild childhood.

Felton was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Nov. 1 to promote the book. Host Josh Horowitz got Felton to tell the story from the book about getting caught stealing a porno. Felton also opens up about going through rehab in the book, but he has a laugh about his criminal past.

Tom Felton wasn’t trying to watch the porno

Felton explains that he decided to steal a porno video to impress his friends. Watching the movie didn’t factor into his planning. But, he didn’t have any Harry Potter invisibility magic protecting his heist.

“Essentially I was a young teenager trying to show off to some cool kids,” Felton said on Happy Sad Confused. “I thought by stealing a DVD of a nefarious kind would be a quick way of impressing them. Needless to say, I wasn’t successful. I stalked the aisles for hours and I got immediately picked up by security.”

Tom Felton was already filming ‘Harry Potter’ when he tries to steal a porno

Felton also looked mighty conspicuous. Not only was a 13-year-old too young to be anywhere near a porno video section, but he was essentially in Draco Malfoy costume. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone had begun filming, so they dyed his hair. Imagine a platinum blonde teenager trying to sneak through an adult video section.

“This was when I had bright blonde hair,” Felton said. “I think we were doing Potter 1. I was banned from the store, needless to say.

The Felton family laughs about it now, except his mom

Beyond the Wand was a chance for Felton to get all of these stories off his chest. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t apprehensive about sharing them. Felton said some of his family members in particular encouraged him to share the porno story, although his mother was not among them.

“I was terrified definitely,” Felton said. “Again, I was encouraged by my friends and family, my brothers especially. They were like, ‘You have to put that chapter in. That’s a great one’ Also my mom didn’t know that story. So she was a little bit pissed to be honest. She thought that was a bit too much but I got away with it.”

