Why Harry Styles Fans Thought He’d Be Perfect For ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Harry Styles has come a long way since his days as a boy bander in One Direction. He’s one of the best-selling pop artists of his generation. His gender-bending fashion and high-profile relationships keep him in the headlines, day in and day out. Styles also has a passionate fan base of people all over the world. Recently, Styles fans decided that the musician/actor would be perfect for a prime role in the highly-anticipated streaming series Daisy Jones & the Six. But he didn’t land the gig.

What role did Harry Styles fans want the singer to play in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’?

Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 at the War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. | Jo Hale/Redferns

The upcoming book-to-series adaptation Daisy Jones & the Six is one of the most buzzworthy projects of the moment. So there’s been a lot of anticipation and excitement surrounding the casting. For Styles fans, the series presented the perfect opportunity for him to show off his skills as an actor. As reported by BuzzFeed, fans started envisioning Styles as the character of Billy almost immediately.

Many fans saw Billy as being remarkably similar to Styles. Each boasts a unique sense of fashion, a red-hot career, and a devoted following of female fans. Both are musically inclined, naturally. While this dream-casting proved to be remarkably popular online, Styles won’t play Billy. Rather, actor Sam Claflin, best known for The Hunger Games franchise and Peaky Blinders, will portray him.

What do fans know about the upcoming series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’?

Daisy Jones & the Six was first announced in 2019. An adaptation of the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series follows a rock band in the ’70s. The story chronicles their epic rise to fame as well as the inner turmoil and heartache that ultimately pulled the group apart during the height of their popularity. Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is producing the series, alongside Amazon Studios.

Daisy Jones & the Six stars Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, as rocker Daisy Jones, along with Claflin as Billy, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, and model Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko. With such a star-studded cast, there’s no doubt that fans as well as critics will be happy with the buzz-worthy series. Daisy Jones & the Six is set to start streaming on Amazon on March 3, 2023.

Harry Styles has acted in several major movies

Even though Styles didn’t get the role of Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six, he’s enjoyed his time in the spotlight with several major movie roles in recent years. Styles’ first film appearance was in the 2017 drama Dunkirk, where he played the role of Alex. He followed that up with a high-profile cameo appearance in the 2021 Marvel film The Eternals, portraying Eros/Starfox. His cameo hinted at more MCU appearances to come in the future, although nothing concrete has been announced.

Most recently, Styles played a leading role in the Olivia Wilde-directed drama Don’t Worry Darling, a movie that captured the attention of fans and media outlets everywhere, as much for the film’s scandalous content as for the media circus surrounding the film’s release. Styles has also appeared on television extensively, although primarily in late-night television shows. These days, Styles seems ready to focus more exclusively on his music, with recent interviews indicating that he is buckling down to work on a new album.