The Harry Styles Song That Has a ‘Visceral Effect’ on Lizzo

Lizzo is a BTS fan and a friend of Charli XCX. She’s also an unapologetic fan of Harry Styles, even seeing the “Watermelon Sugar” artist live and living on a property formerly owned by him. Here’s what Lizzo said about the “visceral effect” Styles’ music has on her.

Lizzo said Harry Styles’ music has a ‘visceral effect’ on her

Harry Styles and Lizzo perform an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Lizzo is the chart-topping artist behind “About Damn Time,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Juice.” She collaborated with Charli XCX on “Blame It On Your Love.” She’s also an unapologetic fan of Styles — the former One Direction member and solo artist behind Harry’s House.

For her HBO MAX documentary Love, Lizzo, the singer featured a clip of “Falling” by Styles. This was an intentional choice, with Lizzo often sharing her love for the Harry’s House artist.

“Harry… that was a huge moment because on one end I’m having this really bad emotional day, and on the other end you see the power of music,” Lizzo said during an EW interview. “You really do. And how music has this visceral effect on me.”

Lizzo included ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles in her HBO Max documentary

In 2022, the artist attended a Styles concert in Los Angeles, appearing in videos alongside some BTS members. Together, they jammed out to “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Golden,” “Treat People With Kindness,” and other hits. Although she can’t attend her own concerts, seeing Styles live makes Lizzo “go there” emotionally.

“And the funny part in the end where I was like, ‘Music is so powerful,’ and my makeup artist Alex was like, ‘You should really go to a Lizzo show,’” she added in the same interview. “And I just think that that’s like such a real moment, you know?”

“And it’s like, I can’t, I can never experience a Lizzo show, but just showing how much music is transformative and how the fans may feel about my music is how I felt about that Harry Styles song,” Lizzo added. “I feel it too. I go there too.”

Lizzo is such a fan, in fact, that her house is built on a property formerly owned by the Harry’s House artist. When asked about this connection, Lizzo said that the 2022 release is a “great album.”

Harry Styles covered ‘Juice’ by Lizzo

The love between these performers is mutual, as Styles fans noticed his particular appreciation for Lizzo’s “Juice.” While performing live at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Styles and Lizzo united for a live version of the song. For his appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer performed the same track.

Lizzo also shared her love and appreciation for other artists — specifically BTS’ V and Jimin. When she performed a cover of “Butter,” Lizzo appeared with a “Vmin” shirt as a nod to the fandom’s ship.

