‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ Hunter Moore Plans to Follow in Rachel Williams’ Footsteps, Sue Netflix for ‘Slander’

Hunter Moore is the subject of Netflix‘s docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet. Moore founded the “revenge porn” site IsAnyoneUp.com in the early aughts. Now he’s taking a page from another real-life Netflix subject — Inventing Anna‘s Rachel Williams. Here’s what Moore has to say about the lawsuit he wants to bring against the team behind The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

Rachel Williams’ lawsuit against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna’

Williams, a former friend of Anna Sorokin, known to many as Anna Delvey, is suing Netflix over her depiction in the fictionalized series Inventing Anna. Williams launched a defamation lawsuit against the streaming service claiming Netflix portrayed her as a “greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person” (via Deadline).

Delvey posted about the Inventing Anna lawsuit on Instagram, tagging Netflix in her Instagram Stories. “Will gladly make myself available to testify about the accuracy of your depiction of Rachel,” she wrote and shared a story from The Hollywood Reporter. “You know where to find me.”

Hunter Moore wants to sue Netflix for ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ docuseries

Netflix released the three-part docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet on July 27, 2022. After learning about Williams’ defamation case, Moore wants to do the same.

“I’m in the beginning stages of suing Netflix and RAW [the production company behind the docuseries],” Moore said in a TikTok post. “What are you going to sue them for?” one TikTok user asked the creator of the now-defunct IsAnyoneUp.com in another TikTok. He replied in a 14-second post saying:

“Yeah, um, it’s called slander. I’m gonna be suing the living dog s*** out of them, especially a lot of people that — like the guy that said he was my attorney who I’ve never met. Where’s the retainer, bro?” Hunter Moore, TikTok

He’s talking about Reza Sina, a trial lawyer who mostly represents “individuals and small businesses in state and federal court litigation” (via Sina Law Group). “… I used to be Hunter Moore’s personal lawyer,” Sina says in the Netflix series.

Hunter Moore allegedly doesn’t know Reza Sina, the lawyer from the Netflix docuseries

Moore might claim he doesn’t know Sina, but the lawyer knew plenty about the defense for IsAnyoneUp.com in The Most Hated Man on the Internet. “According to law, what Hunter was doing was not illegal,” Sina explains in the docuseries. “Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act basically says website owners are not generally responsible for the content on the website if it is user submitted. All he’s doing is providing a forum for people to put it up.”

Moore had a similar explanation for why he could post other people’s X-rated content on the site back in 2013. “It’s user-submitted content,” Moore said on the Yoshi Didn’t Podcast. “It’s the same thing as going on a forum or using Twitter [or] Facebook. Anybody that adds to the conversation, the site owner isn’t liable for that content. Even if it is your booty pictures … that content still falls under that law.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to Sina for comment on Moore’s allegations. Sina did not reply to our request by publication.

