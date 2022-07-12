Hayden Panettiere’s Award Nominations Include a Grammy Award

Actor Hayden Panettiere has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Throughout that time, Panettiere has earned praise for her on-screen work. But despite not being known as a musician, Panettiere also has a Grammy Award nomination to her name.

Hayden Panettiere | Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Hayden Panettiere has been in the spotlight for decades

Hayden Panettiere was first introduced to audiences everywhere in the mid-1990s on the soap opera One Life to Live. The child actor went on to appear in another popular soap opera, Guiding Light, in the late ’90s. In the early 2000s, she appeared on TV shows including Ally McBeal and Malcolm in the Middle.

In 2006, Panettiere landed a main role on the hit superhero show Heroes. She became a household name, able to carry a show with her name. In 2012, she began starring in the series Nashville, which ran for six years.

Panettiere’s role on Nashville earned her two nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

Hayden Panettiere was nominated for a Grammy for ‘A Bug’s Life’

Over the years, Panettiere has added awards to her collection including Saturn Awards and Teen Choice Awards. She’s also been nominated for prestigious honors over the years including Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Critic’s Choice Awards, and even a Grammy Award.

In 1998, Panettiere lent her voice to the animated Pixar film A Bug’s Life. In addition to having a voice role in the film alongside the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Phyllis Diller, and Kevin Spacey, Panettiere also provided the voice for A Bug’s Life Read-Along, an audiobook version of the screenplay.

Panettiere’s work for A Bug’s Life Read-Along earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children. While she hasn’t released a solo album of her own, Panettiere has also sung various songs for the Nashville soundtrack.

Hayden Panettiere’s life today

In the years since Nashville ended in 2018, Panettiere has largely remained out of the spotlight. In a 2022 interview with People, she revealed that she dealt with alcohol and opioid addiction while working on the show. “I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home,” she said frankly.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” she continued. “But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

“I was in a cycle of self-destruction,” she concluded.

“I’d been struggling for a long time, and I just needed a break,” she told Nightline. “Four years ended up being the amount of time, and I definitely, absolutely did not expect it would be that long.”

“I felt like I was walking blind and there was nobody there that was really able to support me in the way that I needed to be supported, and I don’t like to ask for help either,” she chuckled. “I want to be that strong, stoic woman. But when you see a happy-go-lucky girl for years, suddenly on the floor in a puddle of mess and alcohol, you gotta know something’s wrong.”

