HBO Announces the Cancelation of ‘Gentleman Jack’

HBO has dedicated a fair bit of its programming in recent years to period pieces. They have proven successful for the premium cable company. Still, they will have one less period project in their lineup moving forward. The network has opted not to renew Gentleman Jack for a third season.

HBO announces the end of ‘Gentleman Jack’ after two seasons

On July 8, HBO announced that it would not be moving forward with the third season of Gentleman Jack. The network issued a statement to Deadline about the cancelation. The network said, “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers.” HBO also thanked the cast and crew for bringing Lister and Walker’s story to life.

Key art for ‘Gentleman Jack’ | HBO

While the cast has been saddened by the news that the series is ending, several have come forward to discuss the impact the series has had. Suranne Jones, the actor who portrays Anne Lister, took to Instagram to address fans. Jones noted that the series has seriously impacted the world, bringing Lister’s story to light. She also discussed how the series directly impacted her. She said, “I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.”

Sophie Rundle, the actor who plays Ann Walker, issued a statement, too. She said it was a privilege to play the role. In her Instagram post, Rundle went on to say, “I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history.”

What is ‘Gentleman Jack’ about?

Gentleman Jack followed the illicit love story between Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they navigated a lesbian relationship in the 1800s. Lister broke with tradition and opted to live a life that made sense to her.

She avoided traditional female gender norms, dressing all in black and showing an interest in business and land ownership. The HBO series, Gentleman Jack, covered Lister’s sexuality, personal interests, and education in the two seasons HBO produced.

The period piece was based on a true story

While Gentleman Jack certainly took creative license, much of the show was based on the life of Anne Lister. The bulk of the show’s storyline was lifted directly from Lister’s diaries, in which she wrote extensively about her love, Ann Walker.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister | Aimee Spinks/HBO

In her diaries, Lister documented everything from her business interests, love life, and travels. Her diary even chronicled the bug bite believed to have led to her death at 49. According to Northwestern, Lister and Walker traveled to Georgia together in 1840, where an unidentified bug bit Lister. Six weeks later, she died. Her official cause of death was “prolonged fever.” Walker died 14 years later in 1854.

