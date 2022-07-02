HBO Cancels ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ After 1 Season

Fans of the 2003 Audrey Niffenegger novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife, were thrilled to see HBO turn the novel into a series. However, those hoping for more than a single season are disappointed today. HBO has announced that the series, which premiered on May 15, won’t be getting a second season.

HBO cancels ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ after one season

One network has seen enough of the love story between time traveler Henry DeTamble and his love interest, Clare Abshire. On July 1, HBO announced they would not be moving forward with the series after a six-episode first season.

Theo James as Henry and Rose Leslie as Clare | Barbara Nitke/HBO

A spokesperson for HBO spoke to Deadline about the cancelation. They told the publication, “Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter.” The network did not offer a concrete reason for the cancelation.

Fans of the novel believe a mini-series would have been a better option

While there is a fair bit of disappointment among fans of the novel and movie about the cancelation, some saw it coming. One Reddit user argued that a series with several seasons based on the book wouldn’t have made much sense.

They argue that a multi-part mini-series, essentially what the show’s first season behaved as, was the proper format. The beloved novel is a standalone story. While the movie, released in 2009, wasn’t nearly long enough to go into the detail included in the book, a multi-season series would have required a bit too much creative license. Unfortunately, the six-part first season didn’t get to cover everything either, indicating the writers and network initially planned a second season.

Several networks announced surprising cancelations this week

The Time Travelers Wife isn’t alone in its cancelation news. Several networks have canceled popular shows in recent days. No cancelation was more surprising than the sudden and inexplicable end to Why Women Kill, though.

Paramount+ announced that it was pulling Why Women Kill from its lineup. The show, which launched on CBS All Access in 2019, would have been going into its third season. Paramount+ housed season 2. Season 2 was incredibly successful for the niche streaming service provider. Paramount+ also seemed dedicated to delving into a brand new season when it greenlit a third season several months back. The sudden news left fans wondering what happened. Paramount+ did not offer a concrete reason for the cancelation.

Less surprising was the cancelation of Tom Swift by the CW. Tom Swift, a Nancy Drew spinoff series, might be beloved by fans, but the show was abysmally rated. The network canceled the show after just six episodes. The CW has been ruthless this year. It canceled a staggering number of shows in May 2022. The cancelations appear to be an attempt to take the network in a new direction.

