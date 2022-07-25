‘Heartland’: 2 of the Animals on the Show Actually Belong to Amber Marshall

On Heartland, Amber Marshall plays Amy Fleming, a young woman who specializes in helping traumatized horses through natural horsemanship. Like her character, Marshall has a love of animals, and it turns out two of her real-life pets act on the TV show.

Two of Amber Marshall’s pets have appeared on ‘Heartland’

Heartland primarily follows Amy’s life on her family’s farm, Heartland Ranch. The farm is a working cattle ranch, and Amy runs her own business of healing traumatized horses. The show also features other animals, including dogs, cats, and wildlife.

In an interview with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Marshall revealed two of her pets have appeared on the show. Most notably, her dog plays Remy, the dog of Amy’s niece Georgie Fleming-Morris (Alisha Newton).

“It’s kind of that proud moment where you like, when I do watch the show and I see her doing a good job I’m like, ‘Oh that’s, you know, that’s my kid,'” Marshall said on the podcast.

Marshall also revealed that another one of her pets has appeared on Heartland.

“And I also have my little pony, Talon. He played Monty on the show. So you would’ve seen Monty if you’re caught up. But that was fun too because it’s sort of that idea of your life merging into your work and that’s always been really fun for me,” Marshall shared.

Amber Marshall loves animals like her character Amy Fleming

Speaking with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Marshall asserted that she shares a lot of similarities with Amy, primarily their love of animals. However, Marshall thinks Amy is a bit more biased toward horses than she is.

“I think we’re very similar in a lot of our core values,” Marshall said. “Amy is a little bit more horse obsessed than I am. I’m very animal obsessed. Like on my farm, I love my chickens, and my dogs, and my cats just as much as I love my horses. But Amy’s got these blinders on for horses. She’s like, ‘It’s horses or nothing.’”

She continued, “And for me, I go out and spend just as much time giving my cows neck scratches and pets than I do with my horses. I like that balance of just general farm life or ranch life.”

Amber Marshall does not own the horse she spends the most time with on ‘Heartland’

On Heartland, Amy owns a horse named Spartan. Like Amy, Spartan first appeared in the series premiere in 2007. Spartan is primarily played by a horse named Stormy. While Marshall spends a great deal of time with Stormy, she does not own him.

“The main horse that we use his name is Stormy. And he has been there all 16 years with me,” Marshall said on the Hallmarkies Podcast. “So he’s now 20 and he’s been with the show for almost his whole life.”

