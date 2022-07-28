‘Heartland’ Season 16 Premiere Date Set for October

Heartland first premiered on CBC in 2007, and the TV show‘s 16th season is currently filming. Recently, CBC announced the release date of season 16 of Heartland, revealing the upcoming season will premiere on Oct. 2.

Shaun Johnston and Amber Marshall in ‘Heartland’ | Courtesy of CBC.

What is ‘Heartland’ about?

Heartland stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, a young woman who helps traumatized horses through natural horsemanship. The TV show is based on a book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke.

On Heartland, Amy lives on her family’s farm with her daughter Lyndy (Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), her grandfather Jack Bartlett (Shaun Johnston), Lou’s daughter Katie (Baye McPherson), and Jack’s wife Lisa (Jessica Steen). Amy and Lou’s father Tim Fleming (Chris Potter) is also a main character on the show.

In season 14 of Heartland, Amy’s husband Ty Borden (Graham Wardle), died suddenly during the season’s premiere. This storyline occurred after Wardle decided to leave the show.

Since Ty’s death, the show has revolved around Amy and her family’s grief, moving on, and starting new beginnings.

Season 16 of ‘Heartland’ will premiere in October

On July 26, CBC announced that the new season of Heartland will premiere on Oct. 2. According to CBC, the new season will have 15 episodes. This is an increase of episodes, as season 13, season 14, and season 15 of Heartland each had 10 episodes.

Production for season 16 of Heartland began in June. The show’s 15th season concluded in 2021, and for some time, it was unclear if the show would have a 16th season.

On June 1, Marshall announced the new season in a video on her YouTube channel, saying:

“Hey Heartland fans, Amber Marshall here. And I am very excited to finally announce that season 16 of Heartland is a go. So we will start shooting next week. It’s already been a busy few weeks of prep, and I know that many of you have been speculating and saying ‘I think maybe it’s going.’ And I was sworn to secrecy so I appreciate everyone being so understanding and I just — it’s, it’s surreal really.”

What to expect from season 16 of ‘Heartland’

So far, not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season of Heartland. In a recent interview with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Marshall gave some information regarding the season’s tone.

“And then 16, which we’re now just filming, has been just so much fun. It’s been one of those, it’s like, ‘OK, so now we’re two years out of the darkness.’ And now all the characters are really starting to just find themselves again. I’ve had a lot of fun,” Marshall said on the podcast.

She added, “And it’s also been really beautiful weather and we’ve just, it feels like we’re kind of back to that Heartland that I think we all know and love.”

