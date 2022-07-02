‘Heartland’ Star Alisha Newton Once Said Life as a Young Actor Was ‘Actually Very Difficult’

Heartland premiered on CBC in 2007, and Alisha Newton first appeared on the TV show in 2012 as Georgie Fleming-Morris. Since joining the show’s cast, Newton has grown up, and her character Georgie graduates high school in season 13. In a 2018 interview with Heels Down Mag, Newton discussed what it was like to be on Heartland from a young age.

Alisha Newton in ‘Heartland’ | Courtesy of CBC

Alisha Newton first appeared on ‘Heartland’ in 2012

Georgie makes her first appearance in the first episode of season 6 of Heartland. Newton’s character starts out as a young foster child, and she is later adopted by Lou Fleming (Michelle Morgan) and Peter Morris (Gabriel Hogan).

In her interview with Heels Down Mag, Newton shared what it was like to be a full-time cast member on the hit show.

“It’s actually very difficult,” Newton told Heels Down Mag, “I just take it day-by-day and plan out my week and see what needs to be done, and do one thing at a time. I enjoy it though.”

While Newton was young when she joined the Heartland cast, she started acting when she was even younger.

“My parents originally put my sister and me into acting to boost our confidence… Because when you go into an audition, you’re in a room full of adults, and we were four when we started. So we had to learn how to have a conversation. We just really enjoyed it so we kept going,” Newton shared.

Alisha Newton loves horses like her ‘Heartland’ character

Heartland primarily focuses on Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her natural gift with horses. Through natural horsemanship, Amy helps heal traumatized horses on her family’s farm, Heartland Ranch.

However, Amy is not the only family member who is drawn to horses, and Georgie has a special connection with horses as well.

Speaking with Heels Down Mag, Newton shared how she has a love of horses in common with her character.

“We’re pretty similar in how she is now, although I’m not as tomboyish as her,” the actor told Heels Down Mag. “Playing Georgie has taught me to be a lot more patient and taught me a lot about bravery when working with horses. I don’t know what traits she’s adopted of mine… maybe my stubbornness.”

Alisha Newton thinks the show ‘has helped’ her ride horses

On Heartland, Georgie goes on to be a talented show jumper and she develops a goal to compete in the Olympics as a show jumper.

At the time of her interview with Heels Down Mag, Newton had horses of her own and also made time to compete.

“Riding has become an escape. I can just spend my own time at the barn. It’s very peaceful compared to my busy days on set. Riding has become very important to my sanity,” Newton told the magazine.

She continued, “It’s difficult to have competitive goals when I’m working all the time… My goals are just to ride for as long as I can, and Heartland has helped me to do that. So I’m really grateful for that. I just enjoy riding as a hobby, and I try not to take it too seriously like I do the other things in my life.”

