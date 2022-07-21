‘Heartstopper’ Creator Reveals She Knows How the Coming-of-Age LGBTQ Story Ends

The popular Netflix LGBTQ series Heartstopper is sticking around after the immense success of the first season. Heartstopper was greenlighted for a second and third season on the streaming platform, with the return of its leading cast. Based on a novel series by Alice Oseman, the creator reveals to fans she knows how the romance story between Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) in Heartstopper ends.

Alice Oseman confirms the end of ‘Heartstopper’ has been planned

A Netflix series based on popular written source material has high expectations. As fans saw Heartstopper perfectly depict the illustrated story, with a few changes, the anticipation for the following seasons became high. Heartstopper became a global sensation as it accurately represented what it meant to discover one’s sexuality as a teen, friendships, and more.

Locke described the series as an “optimistic” outlook on an LGBTQ story. Fans applauded as Netflix approved two following seasons. While details of the plot have yet to be released, Oseman teased fans on her Instagram.

In an open Q&A, a fan asked, “Have you got the ending of Heartstopper planned?” Without giving any details, Oseman responded with a written “Yes” and a smiley face on her iPad ProCreate. But what end is she talking about? Could Oseman be referring to the end of the Netflix series? Or her graphic novels?

Do Nick and Charlie stay together at the end of the ‘Heartstopper’ graphic novels?

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper’: How Old Is the Cast Compared to Their Netflix Characters?

As fans know, there are still a lot of storylines to get through from the original novels. The first season of Heartstopper roughly encompassed the first two novels. Does Oseman’s response to the fan mean the end of the Netflix series? It might be, based on the novels she has written.

In the Heartstopper series, the story ends with book four. Nick and Charlie are officially in a relationship and are on their way to the big “I love you.” But they face challenges along the way as a new school year starts. But die-hard fans know there is a standalone continuation. In 2020, Oseman published Nick and Charlie.

It is tagged as a spinoff book to the famous characters. Per the storyline on the website, Nick and Charlie are stronger than ever, but they face a big problem. Nick is off to college, which means a long-distance relationship. They soon wonder if their love is strong enough to be away from each other.

Oseman’s comment to the fan about knowing the end of Heartstopper could be about the series as a whole. The following two seasons will likely adapt the last two novels in the series. It is unclear if Heartstopper will also adapt Nick and Charlie. This means Oseman and Netflix have written up the finale of the series.

The characters go on a trip to Paris in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper’: Are the Quiz and Websites Nick Nelson Searches Real?

While Netflix has not released the official synopsis of Heartstopper Season 2, fans have a good idea of what will happen. In the novels, the characters take a school trip to Paris, where Nick and Charlie’s relationship develops further.

Oseman also explained that the following seasons would hopefully address mental health themes that arise in the novels. Fans have seen the subtle hints of Charlie’s eating disorder from the written story. The creator also hints Heartstopper Season 2 will include a developing romance between two teachers.

Fans hope to see more developing relationships in the following seasons, like a romance for Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and the development of Will (Tao Xu) and Yasmin’s (Elle Argent) feelings for each other. Fans are already impressed with the diverse representation in the series and have high hopes for the next installments. Heartstopper Season 2 is rumored to begin filming later in 2022.

"babe, are you okay? you barely talked about heartstopper today" pic.twitter.com/pCXLvNQuMC — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) July 21, 2022

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper’: Kit Connor Shuts Down Speculations About His Sexuality: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Need to Label Myself’