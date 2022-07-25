‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Creator Confirms New Novel Character for the Following Season

Alice Oseman always appeals to fans on social media about Heartstopper. Netflix took the writer’s LGBTQ coming-of-age graphic novels and turned them into one of the platform’s biggest series. After the skyrocketing success of the first season, Netflix greenlighted two more seasons. While fans wait for official storylines, Oseman confirms the inclusion of the novel character, Sahar, for Heartstopper Season 2.

Global fans can audition for the character of Sahar Zahid in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

One of the reasons why Heartstopper gained global attention was for its LGBTQ story and inclusive cast. The series was a coming-of story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who has been openly gay since last school year. At the start of a new term, he falls in love with his new deskmate, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). His crush begins a flurry of emotions and newfound feelings for Nick as he discovers his sexuality.

Heartstopper is an “optimistic” takes on an LGBTQ story that made it a point to have an inclusive cast. Actors Yasmin Finney and William Gao were stunned by Netflix’s casting call that was upfront to cast people of all colors, races, and sexuality.

For the second installment, Netflix, Oseman, and the creators stick to their guns. On Twitter, Oseman confirmed Heartstopper Season 2 would introduce the novel character Sahar Zahid. She retweeted Daniel Edwards Casting CDG tweet about an open casting call for the character.

The casting call asks for “a plus-size actor of British South Asian heritage who identifies as female or non-binary.” Oseman responded by encouraging fans to participate and what the novel character looks like.

Who is Sahar Zahid in the novel series?

According to the Heartstopper fandom Wiki page, Sahar is a character fans can gleefully look forward to. In the novels, Sahar is 5’10” and has tanned skin, brown eyes, and brown hair. She is a close friend to the main characters like Charlie, Nick, Elle, and others.

She is the same age as the other characters, around 16 to 17 years old. In the books, Sahar is of Arabian descent and has a more prominent and curvier figure. But she often hides under oversized clothing and sweaters. At school, she usually wears a bow in her hair or keeps it in ponytails or a messy bun.

When it comes to her character, she is the least explored in the novels. She is part of the eight-person group that travels to Paris on a school field trip. But Sahar is described as a kind and detail-oriented person. She is good in academics and often surprises Charlie or the others with her meticulous work. Do not let Sahar fool you; she is more than willing to argue the societal emphasis on virginity.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 will bring in more than Sahar as a new character

After Netflix confirmed two more seasons of the series, fans wondered where the story was headed next. Thanks to the novels, fans have a good idea. According to the storyline, the characters go on a big trip to Paris, where Sahar is introduced.

The Paris trip will also introduce a new teacher, who Oseman teases will be a part of a teacher romance. The teacher in question is Mr. Farouk, who has yet to be seen or cast. While on the Paris trip, he develops feelings for Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), the art teacher.

Heartstopper Season 2 is speculated to begin filming in Fall 2022, but Netflix has no confirmed concrete details. Oseman teases the following installment will explore mental health themes, as fans hope Imogen finds her own romance. Maybe with Sahar.

