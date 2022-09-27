Helena Bonham Carter Is to Thank for Bellatrix’s Rotten Teeth

As one of the most formidable villains in the Harry Potter franchise, Bellatrix Lestrange has a number of memorable characteristics. The dark witch is sadistic, wild, brutally savage, and more. Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed the Death Eater, did a wonderful job of bringing said characteristics to the forefront of her performance. However, she also wanted to ensure that her character’s physical appearance reflected her personality also. This is why she suggested that Bellatrix have rotten teeth.

‘Harry Potter’ alum Helena Bonham Carter | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter stole Bellatrix Lestrange’s rotten teeth from set

Bellatrix’s teeth are pretty impossible to miss. This is especially true since the pureblood Slytherin spends a great deal of her time on screen screaming, snarling, or smiling. While the teeth are pretty unsavory to look at, Bonham Carter loved the accessory. Fans who tuned into Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will recall that the actor even stole a pair from set.

The ‘Fight Club’ actor wore the teeth during a recent ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

While speaking with Daniel Radcliffe at the reunion, Bonham Carter pulled out a plastic bag filled with a pair of Bellatrix’s teeth. Seemingly without any regard for the fact that the teeth had been in a bag for over a decade, she popped them right into her mouth. But perhaps the reason that the actor is so fond of the fake teeth is because they truly helped her build her character.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint Had to Leave Set Due to Laughter

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2010, Bonham Carter revealed how she managed to create such a memorable character. According to the Enola Holmes actor, Bellatrix’s teeth helped reveal a bit about her history.

Why Bonham Carter wanted Bellatrix to have rotten teeth

“There wasn’t a huge amount on the page originally,” Bonham Carter shared about how Bellatrix was written. “I think I probably made her a bit more insane and unhinged then she was meant to be. I wanted to be conspicuous. So the [rotten] teeth was my idea, because she had been in prison so long. I wanted her to be quite savage.”

RELATED: Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: ‘She Wouldn’t Say That’

But the teeth weren’t the only physical feature that the Harry Potter alum insisted on for her character. She also weighed in on the costuming that Bellatrix would don in the films. “And I wanted that corset,” she explained. “It was sort of an Amazon thing. Bellatrix means a warrior. I wanted her to be sexy and revolting at the same time. At one point she might have been attractive, but no longer.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor also fought for Bellatrix to have messy hair

Bonham Carter also requested that Bellatrix’s hair be messy. This both helped her bring her character to life and also meant that she spent less time in hair and makeup. “Here’s the thing: If you have messy hair, you don’t have to worry all the time about making it all perfect,” Bonham Carter revealed. “It was a lot to do with keeping [the hair and makeup artists] away.”

Clearly, Bonham Carter had a unique vision for her character. And while Bellatrix’s rotten teeth are a bit gnarly to look at, we can’t deny that they suit her character perfectly.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Stopped Robert Pattinson From Going to College