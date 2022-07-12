Henry Cavill is the New Betting Favorite for Next James Bond Actor, Passes Tom Hardy

Everyone is making predictions about who the next James Bond actor will be and many are predicting it could be Henry Cavill. Cavill certainly has the build and the looks to be a Bond actor but nothing has been confirmed. However, recent betting odds show Cavill is the favorite to become the next James Bond actor, passing Tom Hardy who had been in the lead for a while.

The hunt for a new Bond is active

Since 2006’s Casino Royale, Daniel Craig has played James Bond in five different movies. He is one of the most successful James Bond actors and recently wrapped up his run as the character in 2021’s No Time to Die. Now that he is done, the studio is on a mission to find the next 007. However, don’t expect the next James Bond actor to be announced anytime soon.

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently made comments with Deadline, saying that it is going to take a while to choose the next actor. Broccoli said that the next iteration of the character will be a “reinvention of Bond” so the studio needs to decide the direction they want to take the character before they choose the actor.

Henry Cavill is the new favorite actor to play James Bond

According to the sports betting website ladbrokes.com, Henry Cavill is the new favorite to become the next James Bond. Cavill has been a favorite choice for fans too. The 39-year-old British actor leads the pack with 3/1 odds. Cavill has risen to stardom with his performances as Superman in Man of Steel and as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

Cavill has shown interest in the past in becoming the next James Bond actor. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor expressed interest in the role but had not had a conversation with any producers at the time.

“I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers,” Cavill said. “In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honor to even be part of that conversation.”

One factor that could get in the way is that Cavill is already set to become a spy in the Matthew Vaughn movie, Argylle. This could become a franchise and that would conflict with him becoming another spy.

Who else could be the next James Bond actor?

Following Henry Cavill on the list of possible James Bond actors is Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page with 7/2 odds. Venom actor Tom Hardy sits in third with 6/1 odds. Other actors on the list include Chiwetel Ejiofor at 6/1 odds, Aidan Turner at 10/1 odds, Idris Elba at 10/1 odds, James Norton at 12/1 odds, and Richard Madden at 16/1 odds.

It will most likely be some time before we find out who the next James Bond is, but Cavill would be a great option. No Time to Die is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

