Here’s Why Andrew Wasn’t at the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion

The Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion landed on Netflix on Nov. 9, and with it came a whole bunch of drama. If we weren’t listening to the entire cast pile on Cole Barnett for his behavior, we were worrying about Colleen Reed and her relationship with Matt Bolton. However, one of the people this season who gave us one of the most talked about moments from the show didn’t appear. So, where was Andrew during the Love Is Blind reunion?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale and the reunion.]

Andrew, a man who fakes his own tears | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Andrew’s fake tears were the talk of ‘Love Is Blind’ Episodes 1-4

Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? On Oct. 19, Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. We met the new cast of singles looking to find love, including Andrew Liu. Andrew hit it off with Nancy Rodriguez during his time in the pods. He attempted to woo her with his talk about “transcendental sex” and bragged about all of his money. However, Nancy saw right through his shenanigans, and when he proposed, she politely rejected his offer.

After he exited the pod, Love Is Blind producers pulled him aside to talk to him about what just happened. He stared into the distance, and a producer asked Andrew what he was thinking about. Instead of answering, Andrew replied, “Are you rolling?” Then, in a clip I have to assume Andrew thought would be edited out, he tells the producer to hold on a second. He takes a second to reach into his pocket and produces eye drops. Then, the man faked his own tears.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey addressed Andrew’s absence at the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

A lot of fans thought Andrew might appear at the Love Is Blind reunion, but alas, he was a no-show. However, the hosts of the show, Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn’t resist poking a little fun at Andrew. At one point, Nick said, “I don’t know what it is, if it’s the stage lights or whatever, but my eyes are so dry.” He then pulled eye drops out from his pocket and dropped a few into his eyes. The cast laughed, and one of the women on stage asked, “Is he coming?” referring to Andrew.

Vanessa addressed Andrew’s absence during the Love Is Blind reunion and said, “Shout out, Andrew. He did not get on the plane. Smart, smart man.”

Nick continued, “Guys, obviously every once in a while, there’s a moment that comes along that has the potential to literally break the internet. Andrew and the eye drops was clearly one of those moments this season.

Zanab Jaffrey blew a raspberry and gave the thumbs down motion as Vanessa said, “We did invite Andrew. He chose not to come.”

The cast gave their thoughts on Andrew at the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

Clearly, the cast was fine with Andrew’s decision not to participate in the reunion. When Vanessa asked what everyone thought about Andrew’s fake tears, the women met her with a chorus of “Womp, womp” and “Thank you!”

Zanab expanded on her thoughts, “Thanks for not coming. It was just a phony, phony proposal.”

“That was not a false depiction,” Bartise Bowden added, referencing Andrew’s behaviour throughout the duration of filming.

So, it seems like there’s no love lost between Andrew and the cast of Love Is Blind Season 3. However, we can’t deny we would’ve loved to hear what he had to say about the situation.

All episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.