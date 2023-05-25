HGTV’s Renovated ‘Brady Bunch’ House Is for Sale for $5.5 Million

Here’s your chance to own a piece of television history. HGTV has put the iconic Brady Bunch house on the market for $5.5 million.

Exterior of ‘The Brady Bunch’ house prior to the HGTV renovation | PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HGTV purchased the house in Studio City for $3.5 million in 2019. The network then invested $1.9 million in a massive renovation of the midcentury home, which was chronicled in the 2019 series A Very Brady Renovation.

The show reunited the actors who played the six Brady siblings – Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy). They teamed up with HGTV renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, Leanne and Steve Ford, Jasmine Roth, and Lara Spencer to transform the house so that it closely resembled the interior seen on the beloved sitcom, which aired from 1969 to 1974.

“HGTV left no stone unturned, creating a perfect replica of the home down to the horse statue next to the staircase and the stuffed animal giraffe in the girls’ bedroom,” HGTV president Jane Latman said at the time.

HGTV transformed ‘The Brady Bunch’ house in ‘A Very Brady Renovation’

The HGTV renovation added 2,000 square feet to the 1959 home’s original footprint, including the addition of a full second story.

The top-to-bottom renovation bought The Brady Bunch home’s interiors in-line with what viewers saw on TV. While the home at 11222 Dilling Street stood in for the exterior of the Brady family house, interior scenes were taped on a studio soundstage.

The finished home now features the floating staircase seen in many The Brady Bunch episodes, along with the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen and the Jack-n-Jill bathroom that connected the boys’ and girls’ bedrooms.

The updated Brady Bunch house has five bedrooms and five baths over 5,140 square feet. Furnishings and accessories come with the house (though some fixtures and appliances are merely decorative) but intellectual property rights aren’t part of the sale, the listing stresses.

Fans can get a peek inside the house in the listing photos (via Compass). But don’t expect to pop by for a tour or open house. All showings are by appointment only and prospective buyers must provide proof that they have funds before they view the home.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.