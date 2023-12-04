Hilary Farr is leaving HGTV's long-running series 'Love It or List It' after more than a decade, she recently announced.

Big changes are coming to one of HGTV’s longest-running shows. Love It or List It co-host Hilary Farr is leaving the show after 17 seasons.

Hilary Farr, David Visentin, and Megyn Kelly | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Farr, a home design expert, has spent more than a decade on Love It or List It. The show follows her and co-host David Visentin as they help frustrated homeowners decide whether to stay in their current house or buy a new property. The pair have a friendly rivalry, with Farr trying to convince people that her updates will allow them to stay in their current space while Visentin attempts to persuade them to buy a new home better suited to their needs.

Now, after appearing in 258 episodes of the show since 2011, Farr has decided it’s time to move on.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” Farr said in a statement. “Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Despite their onscreen rivalry, Farr and Visentin developed a strong friendship over the years, which he hopes will continue even after she leaves the show.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” Visentin said in a statement. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

The HGTV star teases an exciting announcement

While Farr is leaving Love It or List It, she’s not retiring. In an Instagram post announcing her departure, she teased new projects.

“The news is out! Can’t wait to share what’s next — stay tuned! Love you all,” she wrote.

Visentin commented on Farr’s post to let his former co-star know he wished her the best in her new endeavors.

“I will be phoning you regularly to soften your ‘David withdrawal’. No need to thank me…it’s what friends do. You will be missed! Congratulations,” he wrote.

In addition to Love It or List It, Farr also hosts a solo series, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, on HGTV. It follows Farr as she devises creative solutions to homeowners’ housing woes by redesigning their existing living space. The second season premiered in September 2023, and Farr told People she was open to doing a third season.

“We’ll see what happens there. I’m not at all stepping away,” she said. She also revealed that she’d recently bought land in Italy where she plan to build a tiny house.

Is ‘Love It or List It’ canceled?

Although Farr is moving on, Love It or List It has not been canceled. HGTV “looks forward to a new chapter” for the show, the network’s head of content Loren Ruch said in a statement.

In the meantime, Farr’s fans can stream every episode of both Love It or List It and Tough Love with Hilary Farr on Max.

