Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix

Netflix pumps out tons of original series each year. However, not all of them get the same love from the streaming platform’s marketing department. This means many of their shows go unwatched by millions of people. So, we’re here to help a little bit. Here are four of the most underrated shows on Netflix available to stream now.

‘Daybreak’ starring Colin Ford, Austin Crute, and Alyvia Alyn Lind is one of the most underrated shows on Netflix. | Netflix

Netflix’s ‘1899’ features an eerie mystery aboard a passenger ship

If you enjoyed Netflix’s other series Dark, then you need to add 1899 to your watch list. It’s from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the same people behind Dark, and it expertly combines a mystery with an eerie sense of foreboding. The series focuses on a group of European immigrants making their way to New York. However, when they come across a ship that went missing four months earlier, spooky incidents begin to pile up. 1899 is a puzzle box show that requires your full attention, but the story is enough to hook you in from episode 1.

‘Daybreak’ is like ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ meets ‘Dawn of the Dead’

If you ask me, Daybreak didn’t get nearly enough appreciation when it arrived in 2019. The show follows Josh Wheeler, played by Colin Ford, as he navigates an apocalyptic world where all the adults have mutated into zombies. However, it plays on the sentiment of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as Josh tries to make the most of basically an eternal day off. Plus, Ferris himself makes an appearance. Matthew Broderick plays one of the few adults not affected by the mutations. The show features a talented young cast, wild scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. Unfortunately, Daybreak only lasted one season despite several petitions to continue the show. Lucky for you, you can still check it out on Netflix.

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’ might be the most underrated show on Netflix

If you love horror, you know the name Mike Flanagan. Earlier this year, he gave us his adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel, The Midnight Club. Before that, he was the showrunner for The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also gave us Midnight Mass in 2021. This limited series follows a community on an isolated island as they prepare for the arrival of a new young priest. As the islanders begin to experience strange and unsettling events, they must confront the darkness within themselves and the community in order to save their souls. Midnight Mass is horrifying and heartbreaking in the best possible way.

Check it out on Netflix and prepare to binge-watch the entire series in record time.