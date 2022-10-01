Elvis Presley’s Graceland Has a Hidden Dining Room Item That Helped the King of Rock and Roll Silently Connect With Staff

There are many hidden items within Elvis Presley‘s home for 20 years, Graceland. The mansion, where Presley resided with his family members and friends, became his safe space from the outside world. However, as the king of rock and roll, he employed some behaviors others might find odd. One way he silently connected with his staff is hidden in the home’s dining room.

Graceland has many hidden items

Presley’s home contained many hidden items that were part of ordinary life in Graceland. Some of these were visible while others aren’t seen when touring the home.

Some of Graceland’s hidden items include a secret window in the tv room. This area housed a film projector so Presley could screen the latest films for his family and friends.

There is a hidden secret about the home’s most iconic and beloved jungle room. The area was originally not a part of the original structure. First a screened-in room, by 1965 Presley fully enclosed the porch. He subsequently turned the area into what is known as the wildest of Graceland’s rooms.

A hidden secret in a portrait of Presley in the home’s entryway is in plain sight of fans. While it is widely believed Presley leaned on a chair in the painting, he really held the rim of a bicycle.

This hidden item in the dining room of Elvis Presley’s Graceland helped him silently connect with staff

According to the home’s official blog titled “Unseen Graceland,” there are several unique spots fans cannot access on the daily tour.

“First stop, the dining room. Little did you know that there was a doorbell-type buzzer under the table so Elvis or whoever was at the head of the table could summon the staff in the kitchen. There were no cords to pull that rang bells in the basement, as we see in Downton Abbey. Pretty fancy stuff for the 70s,” the blog stated.

The gorgeous dining area is flanked with deep blue curtains. There are also two budda statues at the end of the room on either side, sitting on shelves in the corners. These items were in the room when Presley purchased the home in 1957. Prior to Presley, the property was owned by the Ruth Brown Moore and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore.

Does the family eat in the dining room when they visit Graceland?

Graceland’s dining room has black marble flooring in its center, flanked by plush white carpeting. Both corners of the room have curio cabinets full of collectibles. Above the large dining room table sits an ornate Italian glass chandelier. The table is set with the Presley’s wedding china.

When Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie visits the home with her mom Priscilla and children Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, the clan does eat in the dining room. However, according to Angie Marchese, Vice President of Archives and Exhibits for the estate, the Presley family reportedly does not use the table for meals.

She said two extra tables are set up next to the one in Graceland’s dining room for when the family have meals together there. Marchese revealed to Express, “The family do not stay here at Graceland but they do come here and visit. They don’t use Elvis and Priscilla’s china, we do have new china which we’ve purchased for Lisa to use when she’s here.”

She revealed the china the family uses is kept in a chest of drawers in Aunt Delta’s bedroom, near Graceland’s kitchen.

