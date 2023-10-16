Here are a few things you probably didn't know about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer showing up at NFL games these days to cheer on a player she’s romantically linked to. Hailee Steinfeld has done the same thing for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Before the “Blank Space” artist was rumored to be writing a love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tarvis Kelce, Steinfeld and Allen were the celebrity-athlete couple making headlines. Here’s more on their relationship including who has a higher net worth the athlete or the Pitch Perfect star?

Josh Allen’s net worth

Hailee Steinfeld Just Supported Her BF Josh Allen at a Buffalo Bills Game https://t.co/0n4YCphm0x — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 9, 2023

Allen was born in 1996 in Firebaugh, California to parents Joel and Lavonne. Allen has three siblings–a brother Jason and two sisters Makenna and Nicala.

Allen began playing football at an early age and continued to do so at Firebaugh High School. After graduation, he attended Reedley College where he led the team in both passing and rushing yards. After one season at Reedley, Allen transferred to the University of Wyoming. The signal-caller was selected by the Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen signed a four-year $21 million contract with the team. According to Celebrity Net Worth he has a net worth of $14 million. Allen’s net worth and earnings will continue to climb in the years to come. In 2021, he signed a six-year, $258 million contract with $150 million guaranteed.

Before Steinfeld, Allen was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. But in April 2023, Williams wiped her Instagram clean of any sign of the NFL star and unfollowed him on Instagram.

The following month, he was spotted on a date in New York City with Steinfeld. Allen admitted that he was surprised at how interested people were in their romance telling the Pardon My Take podcast that “the fact that anybody cares about that blows my mind.”

He also discussed his feelings about when the paparazzi snapped pictures of him and Steinfeld kissing during a vacation in Mexico saying: “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Out With Hailee Steinfeld on Romantic Mexican Getaway https://t.co/mtUPMb4z82 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023

Hallie Steinfeld’s net worth

Like Allen, Steinfeld was born in 1996 and in California as well. She grew up in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles and is more used to the spotlight than her beau.

Steinfeld has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child as she began acting when she was just 10 years old appearing in various TV programs and commercials. When she was 13 she played Mattie Ross in the movie True Grit, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination.

Steinfeld has also lent her voice in notable films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition, she has a career as a singer. In 2015, she signed a recording contract and released her debut EP titled “Haiz.” In 2022, she released her second EP titled “Half Written Story.” Steinfeld has had collaborations with some star musicians like Joe Jonas and Niall Horan and was featured in Kendrick Lamar’s music video “Barely Legal.”

Today Steinfeld has a net worth of $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.