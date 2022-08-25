Hollywood’s hottest actors receive some of the highest salaries in the entertainment industry. Here’s a look at 10 of the highest-paid actors in 2022 according to Variety.

1. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Earnings: $100 million

Movie: Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise made his acting debut in the 1981 film Endless Love. He played the role of Billy. He had a steady stream of films during his early career, including Taps (1981), The Outsiders (1983), Losin’ It (1983), and Risky Business (1983). Cruise’s most popular films include Rain Man, the Mission Impossible movie franchise, A Few Good Men, and Top Gun Maverick.

2. Will Smith

Will Smith | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Earnings: $35 million

Movie: Emancipation

Will Smith made his acting debut in 1990. He played Hawker in an Afterschool Specials episode titled “The Perfect Date.” Smith became a household name after starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that same year. He remained on the series until the show ended in 1996. Some of Smith’s most popular films include the Men in Black franchise, the Bad Boys franchise, Independence Day, I Am Legend, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Earnings: $30 million

Movie: Killers of the Flower Moon

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s early roles was in the daytime drama Santa Barbara. DiCaprio played the young Mason Capwell during a 1990 episode. That same year, DiCaprio snagged a recurring role in Parenthood. He played Gary Buckman for 12 episodes. From 1991 to 1992, DiCaprio played Luke Brower in Growing Pains. Some of DiCaprio’s most popular films include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, Shutter Island, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

4. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earnings: $30 million

Movie: Formula 1 Drama

One of Brad Pitt’s early acting roles was in a 1987 episode of the daytime drama Another World. Some of Pitt’s most popular films include A River Runs Through It, Interview with the Vampire, Fight Club, and Ocean’s Eleven.

5. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earnings: $22.5 million

Movie: Black Adam

One of Dwayne Johnson’s early acting roles was in a 1999 episode of That ‘70s Show. The following year, he appeared in an episode of Star Trek Voyager titled “Tsunkatse.” Some of Johnson’s most popular films include The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, Fast Five, Jumanji, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Red Notice.

6. Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell | Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Earnings: $20 million

Movie: Spirited

One of Will Ferrell’s early acting roles was in the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Some of his most popular films include Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Get Hard.

7. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth | Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Earnings: $20 million

Movie: Extraction 2

One of Chris Hemsworth’s early roles was in the 2009 film Star Trek. Some of his most popular films include Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and Men in Black: International.

8. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Earnings: $20 million

Movie: Fast X

One of Vin Diesel’s early roles was in the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan. After that, he appeared in the 2000 film Boiler Room. Diesel is best known for starring in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

9. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earnings: $20 million

Movie: Venom 3

One of Tom Hardy’s early roles was in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down. Some of Hardy’s most popular films are Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom.

10. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earnings: $20 million

Movie: Joker 2

One of Joaquin Phoenix’s early roles was in a 1984 episode of Hill Street Blues. Some of his most popular films include Gladiator, Walk the Line, and Joker.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Celebrity Net Worth: Who Has a Higher Net Worth? Channing Tatum or Zoë Kravitz?