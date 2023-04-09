The Hilarious Reason 2 ‘Shadow and Bone’ Actors Yell ‘Knife’ at Each Other

Netflix recently released the second season of Shadow and Bone, a highly-anticipated fantasy series based on a book series by Leigh Bardugo. Though the series can be intense and dramatic, the actors on set are anything but. Two Shadow and Bone actors recently shared a hilarious story about an in-joke they developed after a number of acting mishaps.

Season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ is now streaming

Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Jack Wolfe, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman arrive for the “Shadow And Bone” Season 2 premiere I Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images

Prominent characters in the successful series include General Kirigan, better known as The Darkling, who plays a sinister role in Shadow and Bone. Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) is the leader of the Crows, a ragtag group of scoundrels and thieves.

Kaz has had to continuously fight for survival, entering season 2 with a vendetta to pursue. With his loyal crew of criminals by his side, Kaz relies heavily on Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), aka the Wrath, his secret weapon and closest confidante.

Trained as an acrobat, Inej has stealth supernatural skills she must rely on in season 2 to become free of her indentured servitude. Suman, who has also appeared in Doctor Who and The Sandman, often works with weapons and is no stranger to physically demanding scenes.

However, there is one scene the cast has not let her forget, finding it hilarious that she had such a hard time pretending to throw a certain type of weapon.

Why it’s so hard to throw a knife on the set of ‘Shadow and Bone’

Several Shadow and Bone actors joined a panel at New York Comic Con ’22 to discuss their roles in the wildly popular Netflix series. Before being asked to recreate a memorable moment from the boat, Suman confessed, “I realize playing such a cool character, how uncool I am in real life.”

Barnes explained that during Episode 8 of Season 2, Suman must throw a “certain weapon, of which she has many, into the Darkling’s heart.” The actor then revealed it was not a real knife, so the two of them had to “mime” the scene, and the weapon would be added to the scene later by CGI. Barnes explained he wore a chest plate with a fake knife inserted in it and had to do some “brilliant acting” to pull it out.

Suman’s job was to throw the knife directly at his chest area, but he said, “Every single time, for some unknown reason, nobody asked her to do this, every single time that Amita threw this particular weapon, this would come out of her mouth.” Suman then yelled, “KNIFE,” much to the delight of the Comic Con audience.

Barnes explained, “It went on for days. Every single time she did it, she went ‘knife.'” It became a running joke between the two actors, who claim that when they greet one another, they now just say, “Knife!”

Will Ben Barnes appear in season 3 of ‘Shadow and Bone’?

According to Digital Spy, “Given Shadow and Bone’s wild success, we think it’s safe to say that season three is pretty much a sure thing.” They explained showrunner Eric Heisserer has eluded to a “three-season plan” for the series, with Bardugo saying she would love to keep the story going with “another five seasons.”

While many of the same cast members will most likely return for the next season, it is presumed The Darkling will no longer be involved in the storyline, considering his demise at the end of season 2. However, he could return for flashback scenes.

Fans will have to wait until early next year, possibly Spring, when Shadow and Bone returns to finish the tale. Until then, we can only ponder what will become of Barnes and his place in the fantasy series.