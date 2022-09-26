Hilary Farr Shares More Details About Her ‘Love It Or List It’ Renovation

Hilary Farr is shedding some more light on her Love It Or List It home renovation. The designer was her own client in the season premiere of her HGTV show. After she bought a quaint North Carolina cottage, she embarked on a major project to update the property. Meanwhile, her co-star David Visentin tried to convince her to sell the home before she got in too deep.

Hilary was her own client on ‘Love It Or List It’

Hilary confessed that she bought her modest new home on impulse, she revealed in the September 12 episode of Love It Or List It. The house certainly had some charms, like a wood-burning fireplace and screened-in front porch. And she loved its location. But the rooms were small and the bathroom and kitchen were dated.

“Why didn’t you consult me on this?” a baffled David said after Hilary revealed she was the homeowner.

Despite David’s skepticism, Hilary forged ahead with her renovation project. She had big plans to open up the floor plan and add more square footage. But David wanted to show her some other options before she put a ton of money and time into a gut rehab.

Once the renovation began, Hilary encountered a number of problems. Among them were a leaky basement, rotted-out walls, and an active termite infestation. She ended up having to tear the home down to the foundation and start over from scratch. But that setback did allow her the freedom to create the space she really wanted.

The HGTV star reveals secrets behind the renovation

Though David did his best to convince Hilary to move into a different house, she ended up loving her newly constructed home. After the episode aired, Hilary took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes secrets of the renovation and her design choices.

Two original pieces of art in the dining room came courtesy of Hilary’s friend, the artist Nancy Fire. Each was printed on recycled cardboard, while the frames were made from recycled plastic bottles.

“When I described my house in Raleigh for HGTV[‘s] Love it or List It Nancy offered me two pieces of her art which I gratefully accepted sight unseen,” Hilary shared. “They are perfect.”

The stunning powder room is “like walking into a giant geode,” she wrote, thanks to the Moontide wallpaper from York Wallcoverings. And the designer turned to her own collection from Kaleen Rugs when choosing floor coverings for the living room and the den. The curtains in the main bedroom and guest room came from her collection with Covington Fabric & Design.

Farr also installed a sleek gas fireplace from European Home. The tile in the laundry room and one of the bathrooms came from Ann Sacks.

HGTV renews ‘Tough Love With Hilary Farr’

Hilary’s renovation is complete, but you can continue to follow along as she and David help out desperate homeowners who are trying to decide whether to stay or sell. Fans can also look forward to a second season of her solo show, Tough Love With Hilary Farr. HGTV has ordered 10 more episodes of the series to air in fall 2023.

“Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell-it-like-it-is attitude,” Loren Ruch, HGTV’s group senior vice president, programming and development, said. “Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for Tough Love with Hilary Farr will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work.”

Love It Or List It airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

