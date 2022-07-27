Hilary Swank’s Secret Wedding Included 2 Huge TV Stars

Actor Hilary Swank has had nothing but success since the 1990s. Fans have followed her growing career and saw her win two Academy Awards. Additionally, they also saw her get married a couple of times.

Swank’s second marriage occurred a few years ago. One of the many things that made it notable was the people on the guest list. Specifically, two big-name TV actors were there to see the couple exchange vows.

Philip Schneider and Hilary Swank | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For three years, Hilary Swank paused her acting career to care for her father. During that time, she decided to pursue men who did not think her living with her dad was strange. As a result, she eventually met and dated entrepreneur Philip Schneider.

Swank and Schneider went on a planned blind date in 2015, and sparks quickly flew. According to Vogue, they started the date in the morning but did not part ways until the evening. It was not long until they began to go steady for well over a year.

In 2016, the couple went to the mountains in Colorado for a vacation. While there, they came across old cabins from the 1800s near a waterfall. The scenery was what Schneider needed to propose to Swank.

In 2018, Swank and Schneider had a private forest wedding with centuries-old redwood trees surrounding them. Currently, they are still going strong. If they are not spending time together, they are focusing on their respective careers.

Two famous TV actors were at the secret wedding

P.S. She’s married: Hilary Swank secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Philip Schneider this weekend. https://t.co/QLvHeJsW0T pic.twitter.com/rZXrZqxTj7 — E! News (@enews) August 21, 2018

The ceremony occurred at the Santa Lucia Preserve in California. Not only was the location gorgeous, but it also allowed Hilary Swank’s father to attend. He was among a small group who appeared at the low-key event.

Many of the guests were family members and close friends. For instance, Swank got a reverend she had known for years to officiate the wedding. She also invited two friends who sang a rendition of “When You Say Nothing At All.” Furthermore, two major TV stars were there to witness the event.

Mariska Hargitay attended Swank and Schneider’s wedding as the maid of honor. People know her best for her role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Meanwhile, former Supernatural star Misha Collins read a poem to the married couple he wrote.

Collins is a good friend of Schneider. Additionally, his wife is one of the people who had set up the blind date. Therefore, it is unsurprising that he was one of the guests.

Hilary Swank’s first husband was Chad Lowe

According to InStyle, Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank first met at a party. The two became attracted to one another when their eyes met. In fact, Swank said that she felt it was “love at first sight.” Lowe would then proceed to ask her out for lunch, and things quickly became serious.

Swank and Lowe continued to date for several years before getting engaged. They had the wedding ceremony in 1997, and their marriage seemed strong throughout the early 2000s. For example, Lowe supported Swank during her first Oscar win and did not mind not being in her speech.

While the pair showed much respect to each other, their relationship did not last forever. In 2006, people began talking about the couple splitting up. Later, Swank and Lowe confirmed the news to the public and got a divorce in 2007.

People speculated about the reason for the split. Some wondered if having kids became an issue between Swank and Lowe, and others suspected it was her fast-moving career. Regardless, the couple appeared to have drifted apart.

