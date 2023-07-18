Hillary Clinton recalled seeing The Beatles perform on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' when she was a teenager. In addition, she revealed how she felt about the band as an adult.

TL;DR:

Hillary Clinton watched The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show with her friends and family.

She always had a strong reaction to Paul McCartney.

Clinton was asked who she considers the best rock band of all time.

Hillary Clinton recalled seeing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show when she was a girl. She recalled what she thought of the Fab Four at the time. In addition, she revealed how she felt about the band as an adult.

Hillary Clinton shrieked while watching The Beatles on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

In her 2017 book What Happened, Clinton recalled her childhood. “I was a Brownie, then a Girl Scout,” she wrote. “I got my first summer job when I was 13, working at a park three mornings a week. My hangouts were everyone’s hangouts: the public library, the local movie theater, swimming pools, skating rinks.”

She was watching television during one of the most important moments in the history of classic rock. “My family watched TV together at night,” she remembered. “When The Beatles performed for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, my friends and I gathered together around the screen, alternately silently captivated and shrieking with glee.” Notably, she was have been 16 years old when The Beatles made that fateful television appearance.

Years after ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, Paul McCartney did a set for Hillary Clinton

That wasn’t the only time Clinton crossed paths with The Beatles — or, at least, one of The Beatles. She recalled an anecdote from her 2016 campaign for president of the United States. “Sometimes we just needed to have some fun,” he said. “One beautiful summer evening, Jimmy and Jane Buffett hosted a concert for us at their home in the Hamptons on Long Island.

“I was the first presidential candidate Jimmy ever endorsed, and he wanted to do something special for me,” she added. “So he, Jon Bon Jovi, and Paul McCartney played a set in a tent full of twinkly lights, and everyone danced on the lawn under the stars. It was magical.”

Related Why Paul McCartney Joked Barack Obama Would Punch Him Out

Hillary Clinton said 1 of The Beatles’ albums always has something to teach her

During a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Clinton revealed she loved Paul when she was growing up. He was her favorite member of The Beatles because she thought he was so cute. She said the Fab Four were amazing, but she didn’t directly answer Stern’s question about who she considered the best rock band ever.

Clinton also expressed her fondness for The White Album. Every time she listens to that record, she learns something new. In the same vein, she said the Fab Four’s music in general, and the lyrics of “Hey Jude” in particular, provide food for thought. The former Secretary of State said the Fab Four’s catalog wasn’t just part of her past, it is part of her present and her future.

Clinton’s been a Beatles fan since their early days and she said that’s not going to change.