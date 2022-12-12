‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4 Preview: The Land of the Dead

His Dark Materials is back for its third and final season on HBO, and it’s wasting no time throwing viewers into Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) war. Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) are still on the outskirts of that fight, but it’s coming for them. And His Dark Materials Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4 will put them in even more danger — and perhaps make them a greater threat to the Magisterium as well.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 1-2.]

Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson in ‘His Dark Materials’ | HBO

Two new episodes of His Dark Materials Season 3 air every Monday on HBO, with episodes 3 and 4 slated to arrive on Dec. 12. The eight-episode final season will continue dropping two chapters at a time until its finale on Dec. 26. According to IMDb, the titles for episodes 3 and 4 are “The Intention Craft” and “Lyra and Her Death.”

Find the full release schedule for His Dark Materials Season 3 below:

Episodes 1 and 2: Dec. 5

Episodes 3 and 4: Dec. 12

Episodes 5 and 6: Dec. 19

Episodes 7 and 8: Dec. 26

His Dark Materials airs at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HBO, and the show debuts on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. With Lyra and Will about to embark on another dangerous adventure, fans won’t want to miss the latest installments. Read on to learn what we can expect after their reunion during the season 3 premiere.

Will rescues Lyra in the ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 premiere

The biggest battle between worlds begins tonight.



The two-episode premiere of His Dark Materials Season 3 reunited Lyra and Will, with the latter saving his friend from her mother’s clutches — and the Magisterium. Although Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) claims to want Lyra safe, her methods for keeping her daughter from harm were dubious at best. Keeping Lyra unconscious forever just wasn’t going to work. It certainly didn’t stop Will or the Magisterium from finding her.

And Will saves his friend at the beginning of His Dark Materials Season 3, using the help of Angels and the Subtle Knife to track her down. Of course, Lyra’s rescue doesn’t come without sacrifices. In the process of getting Lyra away from her mother, Will breaks the Subtle Knife. Given its importance to Lord Asriel’s war against the Authority, there’s no telling what will happen now that it’s shattered. And a malfunctioning knife will make it far more difficult for Lyra and Will to avoid their enemies.

It will also make their coming journey harder to embark on, but Lyra seems determined to move forward regardless. After hearing Roger (Lewin Lloyd) call to her in her dreams, Lyra will convince Will to venture to the Land of the Dead. But what does her old friend want, and can the pair actually help him?

‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3, Episode 3 may see Lyra and Will embarking on a journey to the Land of the Dead

Although HBO didn’t release a specific teaser for His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4, the network previewed the third outing as a whole. And it looks like Lyra and Will will answer Roger’s pleas for help, venturing to the Land of the Dead to save him.

That adventure is likely to kick off during episodes 3 and 4, as Lyra and Will discuss Roger’s predicament in the same desert they escape to during the premiere. Of course, Will might push back against Lyra’s outlandish idea. But knowing the two of them, they’ll come to an agreement. How they’ll get to the Land of the Dead is another story.

Normally, Will could use the Subtle Knife to part the matter between worlds. However, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to facilitate that sort of movement any time soon. There’s also the fact that “no human can enter the Land of the Dead,” begging questions about how the pair will get in — or out — of such a place.

We’ll have to keep watching to see how Lyra and Will’s latest journey plays out. One thing’s for certain: the Magisterium won’t be happy about Lyra’s attempts to reach Roger. Could they relate to her prophecy and role as Eve?

His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 debut on HBO on Monday, Dec. 12.

