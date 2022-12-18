‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3, Episodes 5 and 6 Preview: The Characters Aren’t ‘Turning Back’

His Dark Materials has reached the halfway point of its third and final season, and the HBO show is delivering emotional blow after emotional blow as it approaches its finale. Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) have embarked on a journey to find Roger (Lewin Lloyd), and it may cost them their lives. They’ve already made major sacrifices to get to the Land of the Dead. Will they return from it in His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen in ‘His Dark Materials’ | Kevin Baker/HBO

In the U.S., new episodes of His Dark Materials Season 3 air on HBO every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. That means His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6 will arrive on Dec. 19. They’ll debut back to back, and they’ll hit HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well.

With two installments dropping every week, this week’s episodes will bring viewers straight into the His Dark Materials series finale.

Find the full release schedule for His Dark Materials Season 3 below:

Episodes 1 and 2: Dec. 5

Episodes 3 and 4: Dec. 12

Episodes 5 and 6: Dec. 19

Episodes 7 and 8: Dec. 26

According to IMDb, episodes 5 and 6 are titled “No Way Out” and “The Abyss.” Both names may reference the Land of the Dead, which Lyra and Will have officially entered.

Lyra makes a major sacrifice to reach the Land of the Dead

This isn't a goodbye. Tune in next Monday for Episodes 5 & 6 of #HisDarkMaterials. pic.twitter.com/RFo2kaLZFU — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) December 13, 2022

That’s right, Lyra and Will have officially made their way to the Land of the Dead — though they had to make sacrifices to get there. Crossing the waters to find Roger required the pair to actually die. For Lyra, that meant leaving Pan behind, as Daemons can’t accompany their humans to the world beyond.

Watching Lyra break her connection to her Daemon proved an emotional affair, and it’s unclear if they’ll be able to repair their bond if Lyra and Will return. That’s a big if, too. No one’s ever come back from the Land of the Dead, so the pair will have their work cut out for them.

On the war front, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) is grasping at straws to protect her daughter from the Magisterium. Sadly, her last-ditch plans don’t seem to be working. The organization has created a bomb to target Lyra no matter what world she’s in. This may inadvertently help Lyra and Will escape the Land of the Dead, but Mrs. Coulter doesn’t know that. As such, she’s given herself away — and the wrath of the Magisterium promises to sever her connection to her Daemon because of it.

Meanwhile, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) remains obsessed with defeating the Authority. He killed the angel he captured to send a message to the enemy. And he doesn’t seem all that concerned about Lyra’s whereabouts or Mrs. Coulter’s betrayal.

Finally, Mary Malone (Simone Kirby) continues to wander through worlds, her purpose unclear as ever. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about her destiny in His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6. After all, there’s a reason she’s been called away from Earth.

The preview for ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6

His Dark Materials Season 3 ramped up the stakes during its most recent installments, and the characters intend to keep pushing forward in episodes 5 and 6.

HBO’s preview for “No Way Out” promises more danger and more sacrifice. It shows Lyra and Will in the Land of the Dead, promising they’ll meet monsters — and a number of departed souls. That includes Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), whose reunion with Lyra is shown in the preview. Perhaps Lee will be the one to help Lyra and Will escape the Land of the Dead. Otherwise, it’s hard to see how they’ll manage it.

The teaser also shows Mrs. Coulter facing her punishment from the Magisterium, insisting that the organization’s crimes must stop. It’s unlikely that will save her, but it’s clear she’s seen the error of her ways — even if her remorse feels a little too late.

Mary also gets some screen time in the preview, suggesting we’ll hear more about her mission. Needless to say, fans should keep watching as His Dark Materials approaches its series finale.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6 debut on Monday, Dec. 19.

