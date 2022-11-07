‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Our Predictions

It’s been a while since fans of HBO’s His Dark Materials caught up with Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson), but the pair returns for season 3 this December. Season 2 ended with several major developments, setting the stage for the show’s third and final outing. Now that we know the truth of Lyra’s prophecy — and how far the Magisterium will go to prevent it from unfolding — what can we expect moving forward? Here’s everything we know about His Dark Materials Season 3 so far.

Dafne Keen in ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 | HBO

After two years without content, fans can look forward to the release date of His Dark Materials Season 3 on Dec. 5, 2022.

According to HBO, two episodes will debut each week, placing the finale on Dec. 26. New installments air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and they’ll also be available to stream on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m. ET.

In total, the third season will span eight episodes, so there’s plenty of time to wrap up Lyra’s story. This outing will serve as its conclusion — and HBO’s trailer promises an epic ending to His Dark Materials.

HBO’s trailer teases an epic conclusion to Lyra Silvertongue’s story

HBO dropped the trailer for His Dark Materials Season 3 at the beginning of November, and it promises a massive conclusion to the fantasy series. It will bring Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) mission and Lyra’s fate crashing together, two things that could destroy the Magisterium once and for all.

This outing will also test Will and Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), both of whom want to protect Lyra in their own way. But it looks like her journey will take her beyond anyone’s reach. The footage reveals that she’ll travel to the world of the dead — and attempt to do the impossible and bring someone back.

Given the focus on Roger (Lewin Lloyd), it seems like Lyra will try undoing what happened to her friend. There’s no telling if she’ll actually succeed. However, she seems prepared to die “doing something important.”

With the final season bringing all the characters’ arcs to a close, most of the actors are returning for His Dark Materials’ last hurrah. And one unexpected cast member is making a comeback. So, who will we see when the show returns?

Who’s in the cast of ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 sees all of the main cast reprising their roles, including one surprising actor: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Per HBO, Miranda will return as Lee Scoresby — even though Lee seemingly met his end in season 2. Perhaps Lyra will see him on her trip to the world of the dead, a reunion that would no doubt ramp up emotions among viewers.

In addition to Miranda, here’s the full cast confirmed for the final season of His Dark Materials:

Dafne Keen as Lyra

Amir Wilson as Will

Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel

Simone Kirby as Mary Malone

Will Keen as Father President McPhail

Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi

Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe

Jamie Ward as Father Gomez

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung as rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania

Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama

Judging by the trailer, the actors are giving the final season their all. This will be the last time we see them in these roles, so hopefully, they manage to go out with a bang.

Our predictions for ‘His Dark Materials’ ending

Are you ready for Season 3 of #HisDarkMaterials? pic.twitter.com/JGyNH3rniF — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) November 3, 2022

Now that we know the release date, trailer, and cast of His Dark Materials Season 3, what can we expect from the ending?

The last chapter will adapt events from The Amber Spyglass by Philip Pullman. And it promises to put Lord Asriel’s war against the Authority center stage, meaning we’ll see a lot more of James McAvoy this time around. His storyline threatens to topple the Magisterium. And it may offer commentary on their belief system and further revelations about Dust.

Lyra and Will’s journey also looks more serious than ever, and it’s possible they’ll see more tragedy before it’s through. Messing with death is bound to have consequences — perhaps the ones warned about in the prophecy everyone’s so worried about.

We’ll have to tune in to see exactly where things go, but it seems like we’re in for a wild ride. Fans won’t want to miss Lyra and Will’s return to the small screen.

His Dark Materials returns on Dec. 5, 2022.

