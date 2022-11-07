‘His Dark Materials’: Why the Series Is Ending With Season 3

His Dark Materials Season 3 premieres on HBO on Dec. 5, continuing the story of Lyra Silvertongue (Dafne Keen) nearly two years after the show’s sophomore season came to a close. The series has been building to an epic conclusion, and it’s set to deliver on that promise when the new episodes arrive. But why exactly is His Dark Materials ending with season 3, and could we return to this world again later on?

Is ‘His Dark Materials’ ending? Season 3 will be the show’s last

That’s right, His Dark Materials is ending after season 3 airs this year — so, we’ll have to bid farewell to Lyra and Will (Amir Wilson) before 2022 is through.

HBO has touted this as the show’s final season since it was announced. And it does make sense that it’s ending here, especially when you look at the source material. Thus far, His Dark Materials has stuck closely to the book series it’s based on. And that explains why season 3 is the last, even if the creators would have liked more time to tell this story.

Why ‘His Dark Materials’ is ending with season 3

Although saying goodbye to His Dark Materials won’t be easy, the show ending after three outings makes sense. After all, Philip Pullman’s book series contains three novels in total. The final book, The Amber Spyglass, brings Lyra’s journey to a close. And that’s what the coming episodes will adapt, likely wrapping the character’s story on a similar note.

But even if showrunner and executive producer Jane Tranter believes staying true to the books was the right move, she would have enjoyed making more seasons. Per RadioTimes, Tranter spoke about the show’s ending during the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

“Honestly, I would have told it across nine seasons if I could have done,” Tranter admitted. “There are so many stories that we weren’t able to do.”

She went on to explain that there were scenes from the book they couldn’t include or expand upon. But ultimately, the creators felt that might not do the story justice, especially in the audience’s eyes.

“I would have slowed this [His Dark Materials] down even more,” Tranter said. “But unfortunately that’s probably the wrong thing for an audience — some would have liked it, but it’s expensive and it’s a season-a-book and that’s that and now it’s finishing.”

Philip Pullman has more books that HBO can adapt

His Dark Materials may be ending once it adapts Philip Pullman’s third book, but it’s worth noting that the author wrote another trilogy set in the same world. So, while His Dark Materials Season 3 brings the series to a close, spinoffs are always a possibility.

HBO hasn’t alluded to more content after His Dark Materials Season 3, but the source material is there. The Book of Dust series could easily make the jump from page to screen, bringing us back to Dust and Daemons. And fans would be eager to return. Perhaps they’ll get the chance somewhere down the line.

His Dark Materials returns on Dec. 5, 2022.

