‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Easter Egg Nods to the Celebrity Siblings Who Played a Married Couple in the Disney Halloween Classic

In 1993, Disney released a Halloween movie destined to become a cult classic. Hocus Pocus features three witches known as the Sanderson sisters. They try to regain power while a group of kids (and one magic cat) valiantly fight to stop them. In one scene, siblings Penny Marshall and Garry Marshall famously appear as a married couple. Now, the Sanderson sisters have returned to Salem in a highly anticipated sequel. As the three witches wreak havoc on yet another century, a Hocus Pocus 2 Easter egg nods to the two Hollywood siblings.

The magic of ‘Hocus Pocus’

Surprisingly, the spooky movie failed to impress when it premiered. Critics panned the 1993 thriller, which didn’t earn much at the box office either. Nonetheless, it turned out to have staying power. The Disney Channel aired it every year in October, and a devoted audience grew over time.

Hocus Pocus follows the Sanderson sisters, who were hanged for witchcraft in 1693. Before their death, the witches cast a curse to bring them back from the dead. If a virgin lights a black flame candle in their cottage on Halloween, they will be revived.

It takes 300 years, but eventually, three modern-day kids stumble into the cottage on Halloween and accidentally resurrect the witches. Given a second chance at life, the Sanderson sisters immediately return to their evil ways, attempting to drain the life out of one of the children.

The movie follows the kids — along with Binx, a boy trapped in the body of a black cat cursed by the witches 300 years ago — as they fight to stop the Sandersons.

2 famous siblings make a cameo

Hocus Pocus already boasts star power in Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. But two real-life siblings also appear in the original.

In one scene, the witches spot a man dressed as the Devil passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. They mistake him for their master, Satan, so they rush to greet them.

He invites them into his home and introduces them to his wife. Soon, she throws the sisters out when one of them gets a little too friendly with her husband.

The closing credits don’t even list the roles, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed viewers from identifying the two Hollywood legends. They were director/actor Garry Marshall and Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Easter egg pays tribute to the Marshall siblings

Sadly, the Marshall siblings are gone. Garry died in 2016, and Penny followed two years later. But a Hocus Pocus 2 Easter egg pays tribute to the dearly departed brother and sister.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the scene happens about an hour into the movie. The Sanderson sisters, revived yet again, are flying through the streets of Salem. As the witches pass a house, a TV screen appears through a window. The screen shows the scene from the original Hocus Pocus featuring the Marshalls.

It’s a fleeting moment, but for longtime fans of Hocus Pocus and Garry and Penny Marshall, if you know, you know.

