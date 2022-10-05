‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Can Vacation in the Sanderson Sisters’ Salem, Massachusetts, Cottage From the Original Film’s Location

Hocus Pocus 2 premiered just in time for fall. For an extra special adventure this spooky season, fans can book a stay at the Sanderson Sisters‘ cottage from the original Disney movie.

Where were ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filmed?

Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler are making their long-awaited return as the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. The first movie, released 30 years ago, has become a Halloween classic and continues to be revisited during the spooky season.

Both Disney movies follow the witchy sisters as they run amok in their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts. The 1993 original kept true to its story with filming taking place in Salem. The town’s featured landmarks include Old Burial Hill, Washington Square, and Essex Street.

But for the sequel, filmmakers set up camp in Rhode Island. To film the Sanderson Sisters’ childhood scenes, set designers erected a replica of a 1600s Salem village in Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park. And for some of the modern-day scenes, crews shot outside Providence’s Lasalle Academy.

Fans can vacation at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ house in Salem

To celebrate the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, fans can stay in a replica of the Sanderson Sisters’ home from the first film. It’s located in Salem and will be available to book via Airbnb.

“Nestled in the remote woods of Danvers, Massachusetts, the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage has been recreated as though it’s been frozen in time for 300 years – just in time for the siblings’ highly anticipated return in Hocus Pocus 2,” the Airbnb promotion reads.

Relics from the movie, including a bubbling cauldron in the main room, adorn the cottage. The two lucky guests that spend the night in the Hocus Pocus house will get to “try their hand at enchantments” and view a special screening of the sequel.

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” Najimy said via Airbnb. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

The two-bedroom cottage has two beds and is only available on October 20, 2022, for up to two guests. The booking window opens on October 12, 2022, at 1 pm EST.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ star Sarah Jessica Parker hosted an Airbnb stay for ‘And Just Like That’

With Airbnb, it’s getting easier for fans to visit and stay and some of the iconic properties they’ve seen on screen. Just before the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That premiered, Parker hosted an Airbnb stay at Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment.

Fans can also find other movie houses to stay in on Airbnb. Tony Stark’s Fairburn, Georgia cabin seen in Avengers: Endgame is available for $800 per night. And Bella Swan’s St. Helens, Oregon house from the Twilight film series can be booked for $436 a night.

