Hollywood’s Least Versatile Actors According to Research

Have you ever noticed that some actors seem to appear in the same types of movies and television shows over and over again? You’re not imagining things. Uswitch recently conducted a study revealing some of the least versatile actors. They analyzed the filmographies of more than 1,000 actors on IMDb, and looked at the types of films they most often starred in. Here’s what they found.

10. Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 90.91%

Kevin Hart mostly appears in comedies. According to Uswitch, more than 90% of his work is in the comedy genre. Some of Hart’s movie credits include appearances in Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, Get Hard, Little Fockers, and Think Like a Man.

9. Woody Allen

Selena Gomez and Woody Allen | James Devaney/GC Images

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 91.11%

According to the research results, roughly 91% of Woody Allen’s movie credits are in the same genre. Some of his films include Manhattan, Mighty Aphrodite, and Deconstructing Harry.

8. Carey Mulligan

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 92.59%

About 92% of Carey Mulligan’s movie credits are in one genre. Some of her film appearances include roles in Pride & Prejudice, Brothers, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

7. Adam Sandler

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 92.86%

Although Adam Sandler has started diversifying his roles, most of his work is within the comedy genre. Almost 93% of his roles are in comedy. Some of Sandler’s film appearances include roles in Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, and The Wedding Singer.

6. Jet Li

Jet Li | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 93.75%

Most of Jet Li’s movie credits are within the action-movie category. Some of his film appearances include roles in Romeo Must Die (also starring the late singer Aaliyah), The Expendables, and The Sorcerer and The White Snake.

5. David Spade

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 94.74%

Almost 95% of David Spade’s movie credits are in the comedy genre. Some of Spade’s film appearances include roles in Grownups, Coneheads, Tommy Boy, and Joe Dirt.

4. Eddie Murphy

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 95.56%

Nearly 96% of Eddie Murphy’s movie credits are in the comedy genre. Some of Murphy’s film appearances include roles in Norbit, Dr. Dolittle, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor.

3. Will Ferrell

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 95.59%

Nearly 96% of Will Ferrell’s movie credits are within the comedy genre. Some of Ferrell’s film appearances include roles in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Blades of Glory, Elf, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

2. Andy Samberg

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 96.15%

Roughly 96% of Andy Samberg’s movie credits are within the comedy genre. Some of Samberg’s film appearances include roles in That’s My Boy, Hot Rod, and Palm Springs.

1. Martin Lawrence

Percent of movie credits in one genre: 96.43%

Roughly 96% of Martin Lawrence’s movie credits are within the comedy genre. Some of Lawrence’s film appearances include roles in the Bad Boys franchise, House Party, Big Momma’s House, and College Road Trip.

