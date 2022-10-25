‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Shared a Warning With Alan Thicke Before His Sudden Death: ‘Don’t Be Stubborn’

Months before actor and television icon Alan Thicke unexpectedly collapsed and died, he sat down for a reading with Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry. During their meeting, Henry told Thicke he was getting an urgent message from someone connected to him imploring him not to be stubborn about his health.

Specifically, Henry mentioned that he felt someone wanted Thicke to “keep in mind” his heart. And that detail related to Thicke’s death only months later.

(L) Tyler Henry | Emma McIntyre/WireImage (R) Alan Thicke | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Tyler Henry shared a chilling warning with Alan Thicke on ‘Hollywood Medium’

When Thicke invited Henry into his home for a psychic reading, he admitted he was skeptical. Still, he remained friendly and seemed open to what Henry had to say.

At first, the famous medium focused on Thicke’s grandma, Robin Thicke‘s great-grandmother. The actor seemed pleased with what he heard about her.

Then, Henry said he needed to share something else that was coming through very strongly. “I have to kind of go to heart,” he told him. “So, just keep that in mind,” he offered before adding a couple of people were coming through to him and “acknowledging passing in a bit of a similar sense.”

“It’s almost like saying, ‘Keep in mind your own heart.’ Because there’s a man who was very stubborn who passed away and he acknowledges dying as a result of this heart problem. His message is, ‘Don’t be stubborn like I was.'”

Alan Thicke collapsed while playing hockey and died months after Tyler Henry shared his warning

As reported by USA Today, Thicke collapsed while playing hockey with his youngest son in 2016 and later died at the hospital. Medical experts said he experienced a ruptured aorta, a major artery that carries blood from the heart.

Notably, it’s also how Three’s Company star John Ritter died. A cardiologist explained to USA Today that diagnosis is not always quick. “Most people assume it is a heart attack, so sometimes the diagnosis is delayed,” he said. “So you have to have a high suspicion.”

Tyler Henry didn’t plan to air Alan Thicke’s reading

According to an interview Henry did with Today, he’d initially planned not to air Thicke’s reading. But he said a chat with the Growing Pains star’s widow changed his mind. The wealthy Hollywood psychic shared, “She actually wanted it to be aired because she wanted to show the world Alan’s legacy and really honor his life.”

“And when you guys watch that episode, that’s really what it’s about. It’s not focusing so much on his passing. It’s the amazing and incredible man he was,” he added. “He was like a father to so many around the nation, so to get to connect, that was really special.”

Henry said the reading and Thicke’s subsequent death was “a really interesting experience” because Thicke was “a total skeptic.”

He explained, “Essentially what happened was a loved one, who’d died of a heart condition, came through and said, ‘Alan, you need to get your heart checked. Don’t be stubborn like I was.’ He was a skeptic and, sadly, ultimately passed away a couple of months later.”

RELATED: Tyler Henry of ‘Hollywood Medium’ Gets New Show on Netflix, ‘Life After Death’