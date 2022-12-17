‘Home Alone 2’: The Real Plaza Hotel Has a Package That Allows Guests to Explore New York City Like Kevin McCallister

Few Christmas movies have stood the test of time as well as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The 1992 sequel to Home Alone explores the further adventures of the precocious Kevin McCallister as he gets separated from his family in the Big Apple. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was a hit upon its release and has gained a cult following. For fans who want to re-create the movie’s experience, the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City offers an exclusive package sure to satisfy — for a price.

What is ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ about?

Home Alone, released in 1990, made Macaulay Culkin a star, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York cemented the young actor’s A-list status.

The sequel chronicles what happens when the McCallisters decide to spend Christmas in Florida, which Kevin decides is contradictory to the idea of Christmas. En route to Miami, Kevin becomes separated from the family at the airport and ends up in New York City. He decides to make the most of the situation and checks into the iconic Plaza, kicking off a memorable weekend of exploration and adventure.

According to IMDb, the film received mixed reviews when it came out, but many viewers and critics loved the slightly darker tone of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Over the years, it has grown in popularity, and many fans consider it prime holiday viewing.

Fans can experience Kevin McCallister’s New York adventure

One of the centerpieces of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is the Plaza itself. Long considered a New York City institution, the hotel has embraced its status as a cultural landmark. Fans who love the classic film can re-create some of Kevin’s experiences by booking a bespoke package on the Plaza website.

The Home Alone 2-themed package offers perks such as a limousine ride around New York City. It includes stops at many of the movie’s filming locations, a large cheese pizza to eat in the limo (just as Kevin did), and a sweet ice-cream creation called the “Home Alone sundae.”

It’s worth noting the limo ride is not a guided tour, so bring your knowledge of NYC or download a tourism app.

The Plaza’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York package offers guests the chance to walk in Kevin’s footsteps by exploring the spacious hotel, indulging in delicious food, and enjoying the hotel’s legendary first-rate service.

How much does the Plaza Hotel’s ‘Home Alone 2: Fun in New York’ package cost?

Prices vary for this unique vacation package. Nightly room rates range from about $900 to $40,000 for the Royal Plaza Suite, which includes ultra-luxurious touches such as crystal chandeliers and a baby grand piano.

Yahoo Finance reports that the package starts at about $2,300 per night, so the package’s price likely fluctuates based on demand, availability, and room size and type. The experience is pricey, but for Home Alone 2 superfans, the splurge might be worth the expense.