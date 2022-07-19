‘Homeland’ Cast Net Worth and Who Made the Most From the Show

Looking back at some of the most popular TV shows, like Showtime‘s Homeland, some wonder how Claire Danes fared in the salary department.

Homeland is a Showtime American drama series with hints of espionage thrills and political drama. It’s also part psychological thriller, with the storylines following Carrie Mathison, a tough-as-nails and wildly effective CIA operative who also happens to be bipolar.

The show features an A-list roster of stars, including Claire Danes, of course, as well as Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, and F. Murray Abraham. We dove in, hoping to provide some clarity about these Homeland stars.

If you’re interested in learning more about the cast’s net worth, keep reading. It might surprise you to learn who made the absolute most from the show in the end.

The net worth of the main cast of ‘Homeland’

Homeland brings together some heavy star power. Business Insider breaks down some of the highest-paid actors and their overall net worth, including one of these Homeland heavyweights.

Starting with Homeland’s main protagonist, Claire Danes is said to have a net worth of roughly $3 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danes is well beyond that now, with a net worth of $35 million.

Celebrity Net Worth also suggests Mandy Patinkin is worth $12 million, and Damian Lewis is worth $25 million. Rupert Friend, the English actor, is said to have a net worth of $4 million. And F. Murray Abraham clocks in with a net worth of about $10 million.

How much did the actors make on ‘Homeland’?

Claire Danes, who’s won two Golden Globes and three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison on the show, reportedly earned $250,000 per episode. But that was before her raise to $450,000 per episode as Variety reported in 2019. That brought her total earning potential from the show’s 96 episodes to $5.5 million.

Damian Lewis earned $3 million per season, making it $250,000 per episode. Celebrity Net Worth says Mandy Patinkin earned $125,000 per episode.

Based on this data, it looks like Danes comes out on top as the highest earner among the cast ranks. But it was the raise that got her there. And, of course, her acting chops and award hardware to prove her value. It’s a win for those fighting the wage gap and sets a positive precedent for other TV shows with leading female protagonists.

Are there discrepancies between ‘Homeland’ cast members?

As Page Six reports, rumors circulated about onscreen tension and rivalry between Patinkin and Abraham. Although official responses suggest those rumors are unfounded. Original whispers suggested Patinkin and Abraham carried their onscreen rivalry off-screen, with moments of jealousy and the occasional egomaniacal rant.

Even Patinkin admitted to being “a bit prickly” at times. However, reps for Homeland, including Fox 21 and Showtime representatives, shot down the rumors altogether.

It looks like Danes comes out ahead as the well-paid and deserving actor she is. Considering her role carried most of the show, it’s only fair she ranks as the top earner. Homeland first premiered back in October of 2011 and aired its season finale in its eighth season in 2020.

There has been speculation and fan pressure for the show to return. However, for now, it’s unlikely to reboot.

