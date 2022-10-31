‘House of the Dragon’: The ‘Best Job’ in Westeros Is Not King, Creator Ryan Condal Says

The House of the Dragon season finale proved it’s not so good to be king, at least not in Westeros. The ascension to the Iron Throne went about as well in the Game of Thrones prequel as it did in the original series. That’s why creator and showrunner Ryan Condal thinks there are better jobs in Westeros than King.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon season finale.]

Paddy Considine | Ollie Upton/HBO

Condal was a guest on the House of the Dragon podcast on Oct. 23 right after the season finale aired. Reflecting on the ups and downs of the kingdom, Condal shared what job he’d like to do in Westeros.

This job in ‘House of the Dragon’ has just the right amount of power

Condal explained the burden of any crown on House of the Dragon, and we’ll get into that below. But, Condal picked out the sweet spot of the ideal life in Westeros.

“I think the best job in this world is to be the lord of the house that isn’t in charge of their kingdom,” Condal said on the House of the Dragon podcast. “You don’t want to be lord paramount. Lord Desmond Mallister, that’s where you want to be. Just enjoying all of your horses and tournaments. Maybe one of your sons will make the kingsguard, isn’t that great? Then you pass it on and on. That’s where you want to be.”

It’s bad to be king in ‘House of the Dragon’

Mel Brooks said, “It’s good to be King” in History of the World: Part 1. That was a funny joke, but in the reality of House of the Dragon, the downside of such power is too great.

“I just think it’s such a rented seat,” Condal explained. “The minute you sit in it, everyone is coming for you. Look at Viserys, even in peacetime, everybody is coming at him with angling and does he have any real friends? Otto Hightower advises him and then he walks his daughter into Viserys’s bed in a moment of vulnerability. Was Otto ever his friend? Or was he simply just biding his time enjoying his seat of power right next to the seat of power waiting for his moment to support the glory of House Hightower?”

Happy kings are the bad guys

If you go back to the original Game of Thrones series, there were some kings who enjoyed their power. They weren’t necessarily people to be admired or envied, though. Even after relishing in their oppression, they got their comeuppances.

“To me, no, I don’t think anybody’s had a good time doing that,” Condal said. “Those that do are the Joffreys and the Maegyrs of the world which not a great time for anybody else.”

