‘House of the Dragon’ Brings on Director Alan Taylor — What Else He’s Worked On

Alan Taylor is joining House of the Dragon as a director and executive producer.

Taylor worked on Game of Thrones, as well as a number of other hit films and shows.

The news broke alongside word of Miguel Sapochnik’s departure from the prequel.

Alan Taylor | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

House of the Dragon is facing some major changes heading into season 2, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik departing from the Game of Thrones prequel — and Alan Taylor coming on board. Taylor will serve as executive producer and director for House of the Dragon Season 2. But where have fans seen Taylor’s work before? As it turns out, he’s no newcomer when it comes to Game of Thrones.

Director Alan Taylor is joining ‘House of the Dragon’

On Aug. 31, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that House of the Dragon would undergo changes to its creative team for season 2. One of its showrunners — Miguel Sapochnik — will be leaving the Game of Thrones prequel behind. His departure comes as something of a surprise to Game of Thrones fans, though they do have a new addition to look forward to as well.

Alan Taylor will reportedly join House of the Dragon as an executive producer and director. Given Taylor’s prior experience, he’s likely to be an asset behind the scenes. This isn’t Taylor’s first time in Westeros. He directed several episodes of Game of Thrones. In fact, he worked on “Baelor,” which features one of the most pivotal moments of the entire series: Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) death.

On the topic of joining the HBO prequel, Taylor expressed excitement about returning to the franchise:

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens. I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Other than Game of Thrones, where might fans know Taylor from? He’s worked on several well-known TV shows over the past three decades, as well as a couple of popular films.

What has Alan Taylor worked on besides ‘Game of Thrones’?

Alan Taylor’s experience on Game of Thrones proves he’s more than capable of taking the creative reins for House of the Dragon. But what else has Taylor worked on? Fans will recognize several of his previous projects, which, according to IMDb, include blockbuster films and popular TV shows.

Taylor directed Thor: The Dark World, the second film in Marvel Studios’ Thor series. He also helmed 2015’s Terminator Genisys, which sadly, did not go on to become a trilogy.

In addition to his film work, Taylor has directed for multiple hit series, including The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Mad Men, and Boardwalk Empire. Needless to say, he’s no stranger to high-quality television. And his experience will no doubt come in handy when he starts working on House of the Dragon Season 2.

