‘House of the Dragon’ Cut Alicent Hightower Wedding Day Scene

By House of the Dragon Episode 3, Alicent Hightower is married to King Viserys. The pair have a two-year-old son together and another baby on the way. Episode 3 jumped forward about three years, skipping Viserys and Alicent’s wedding and thankfully not showing any sexual intimacy between the pair. However, there was definitely a scene with Alicent on her wedding day attire that didn’t make it past the cutting room floor.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.]

Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Alicent Hightower marrieds King Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’

After Queen Aemma dies in the premiere episode of House of the Dragon, Viserys begins to feel pressured to marry again. Lord Coryls suggests that Viserys should marry his 12-year-old daughter Leana, which makes Viserys uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Otto Hightower has been sending his own daughter Alicent to keep the king company.

Viserys genuinely enjoys conversing with Alicent, and this leads to him selecting her to become his second wife. Although Alicent is older than Laena, she is still only a teenager when she marries Viserys. Thankfully, the prequel series opted not to show any intimate scenes between the pair, but a wedding day scene was filmed and left on the cutting room floor.

A scene from Alicent’s wedding day was cut from the prequel series

House of the Dragon Episode 2 ends with Viserys’ announcement that he will marry Alicent. The next episode jumps forward nearly three years, skipping their wedding and the birth of their first son. However, the series did film a wedding day scene.

Hairstylist and makeup artist Tania Tyatyambo Couper posted several photos on Instagram of Alicent’s wedding day look. “The most beautiful young lady @theemilycarey,” she captained one photo. “So much fun was had creating looks for Queen Alicent. Morning discos we’re a must !! This masterpiece was from a scene that never made it. Sad times… one of my favorite days working with @kevalexanderhair. The creativity was bouncing off the walls.”

Alicent’s look for the wedding includes an intricate updo complete with a gold tiara. Her ivory-colored dress included a design that resembled dragon wings around the shoulders. The long sleeves opened up to reveal red on the inside. Fans were definitely disappointed not to see this stunning look on screen.

‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on two men and two women

Alicent’s marriage to King Viserys causes a rift between her and her best friend, Rhaeynra in House of the Dragon. These complicated relationships, as well as the one between the king and his brother, form the basis of the story.

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik broke things down for The Hollywood Reporter. “The main characters are two women and two men. There’s the king (Viserys), his brother (Daemon), the king’s daughter (Rhaenyra) and her best friend (Alicent),” Sapochnik said.

“Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thereby the queen. That in itself is complicated — when your best friend goes and marries your dad. But from the tiniest things, it slowly evolves this gigantic battle between two sides.”

New episodes of House of the Dragon drop Sundays on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says [SPOILER] Was Going to ‘Die Either Way’