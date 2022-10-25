‘House of the Dragon’: Daeron Is Alive — Ryan Condal Reveals Where He’s Living

House of the Dragon adapts George R.R. Martin’s prequel Fire & Blood. Even with 10 hours of HBO Max streaming time per season, they couldn’t include everything. One character missing from the show is Daeron, but now that season 1 is over, creator and showrunner Ryan Condal gave Daeron fans hope for his appearance on the show.

Tom Glynn-Carney | Ollie Upton/HBO

Condal was a guest on the House of the Dragon podcast and spoke to Variety in interviews published on Oct. 23 to discuss the season finale. Daeron came up in both interviews.

Who is Daeron in ‘House of the Dragon’

In Fire & Blood, Alicent (Olivia Cooke on the show) and Viserys (Paddy Considine) have three sons. On the show, Alicent and Viserys have Aegon and Aemond, but not Daeron. However, Condal says just because you don’t see him doesn’t mean he’s not there.

“He lives,” Condal said on the House of the Dragon podcast. “By the way, I will confirm for all listeners. Daeron lives.”

Where is Daeron in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Condal has a pretty elaborate explanation for the missing Daeron. It suggests he very much intends to address Daeron on House of the Dragon. There wasn’t room for him in season 1, but they never confirmed Alicent and Viserys didn’t have a third son.

“He’s the youngest son,” Condal told Variety. “He’s warded off at Oldtown to Hobert Hightower and soon to Ormond Hightower, who is Hobert’s nephew, who becomes Lord of Oldtown. Honestly, this stuff happened all the time in this world. It’s not our modern day where if you had a 6-year-old, you would FaceTime them every day and see how they’re doing and write letters. He’s there. That’s the fact. When he is relevant to be mentioned — and he will be — he will be mentioned.”

Not everything in the book and the show match

Daeron is one of many examples of the disparity between Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. Condal has spoken before about how Martin’s book is a historical text, and as such is subject to the biases of history writers. Condal intends House of the Dragon to portray “the objective truth.”

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/B0pNsc0PxS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022

“The idea is that if you can really look at them objectively just as a fan and appreciate them for what they are, I really do think that they exist in a nice kind of harmony together,” Condal said. “We’re not saying it’s made up nonsense. There is truth all weaved through that book, but I think the nuance of how and why things happened, and the secret conversations you would never be privy to as one of these historians that are happening in the closed bedchambers of lords and kings that don’t make historical record, those the things you’re missing and not seeing.”

As such, Condal hopes the book and show can work in concert.

“They coexist very nicely because the show enhances the enjoyment of reading the book,” Condal said. “The book hopefully enhances the enjoyment of watching the show.”

