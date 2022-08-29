‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: Who is Craghas Drahar, the ‘Crabfeeder’?

While Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is leaning toward becoming a possible antagonist in House of the Dragon, episode 2 introduced another villain that could create a rift within King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) allies. The king now has to find a way to deal with Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith), also known as “the Crabfeeder.” Here is what we know so far about this new antagonist. Spoilers ahead for episode 2.

The ‘Crabfeeder’ made his debut in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2

Episode 2 of House of the Dragon began with a gruesome scene showcasing the gruesome nature of Craghas Drahar. As we learn later, Drahar is a pirate who developed the name “the Crabfeeder” for his torture method of fixing his defeated enemies to posts while flesh-eating crabs devour them before they are inevitably drowned by the tide.

Drahar’s actions financially hurt Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant), and he asks Viserys to send his navy after him. Viserys leans on the side of caution, leading to Corlys becoming frustrated. His frustration reaches a breaking point after Viserys rejects his offer to wed Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) and instead chooses to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

The episode ends with Corlys visiting Daemon on Dragonstone and asking him to assist him in fighting Drahar. If Daemon agrees to help, the rift between the two brothers could widen even further.

Who is Craghas Drahar in the history of Westeros?

According to Men’s Health, Draghar appears several times in George R. R. Martin’s novels, including Fire & Blood, the novel on which House of the Dragon is based. The king and his council do have prior experience with Drahar. Before the events of the series, “the Crabfeeder” is an admiral for the “Triarchy,” an allegiance between the three free cities.

Drahar led the “Triarchy” in taking control of the Stepstones, several years before Viserys’ coronation. Since then, the king has tolerated their control over the Stepstones, and has paid them a tax to use their shipping lanes. In Martin’s novel, tensions rise as the toll increases, and Corlys becomes enraged.

In episode 2 of House of the Dragon, Drahar is doing much more than just raising tolls. He is building power through violence and brutality.

When does episode 3 of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere?

Episode 2 of House of the Dragon set up the events for this series even further. The division lines between Daemon and Viserys are drawn, with several key figures choosing where to place their loyalty. Drahar is now a threat, and his presence could be a significant factor in the king’s future decision-making.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra was caught off guard by her father’s announcement that he is marrying her best friend. This all comes amid her attempts to prove herself as a worthy heir to the Iron Throne. Episode 3 will arrive next Sunday and will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will be available on HBO Max shortly after.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

