‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4: Paddy Considine Explains Why Viserys Finally Confronts Otto Hightower

While House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, there is still a battle for power and control over the Iron Throne. Even King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) allies are not immune to the temptation of power. One of the players who has emerged is Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the king’s hand. In episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Viserys finally confronts Otto, and Considine explains why he finally called him out.

Viserys fires Otto as his hand in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4

In the first episode of House of the Dragon, Otto appeared to be a loyal hand to King Viserys. However, there was a hint of scheming after Otto tells his daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey), to keep the king company after his wife died. The king then announces he and Alicent are to be wed, and Alicent later gives birth to Viserys’ son, Aegon.

Since the birth of Aegon, Otto has been secretly trying to get Aegon to be his next heir instead of Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). In episode 4, one of Otto’s sources informed him about Rhaenyra’s endeavors in the brothel, and Otto informs the king. While the information is troubling, Viserys can tell Otto is attempting to slander Rhaenyra to have his grandson ascend the throne. Viserys no longer trusts his hand and fires him.

Paddy Considine explains why Viserys fired Otto

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Considine discusses what happened with Viserys in episode 4 of House of the Dragon. The actor says he understands that it’s hard to know who to trust when you’re king, and he lost his trust in Otto. Considine says Viserys knows the target he has on his back, and he has to make sure his council is filled with people he can trust.

“He understands the politics of what it means to be king,” Considine shares. “He understands what the throne does to people’s egos, particularly the people around him. He understands the game of thrones. When I played the character, I always had that in the back of my mind. There’s a possibility that people are conspiring around you at all times, and it’s absolutely so important that you find the anchors, the people that you can really, really trust. So it’s a difficult life being the king.”

Otto is very reminiscent of Petyr Baelish from Game of Thrones. While he offers sound advice, he usually acts in his own self-interest, ensuring he can benefit from whatever happens.

Considine believes Viserys’ disease comes from the pressure of being king

Throughout the first season, Viserys’ health has declined as more sores have appeared on his body. As his health worsens, the question of his heir becomes even more crucial. Considine believes Viserys’ health is a consequence of the immense pressure he feels from being king.

“He’s actually suffering from a form of leprosy,” Considine says. “His body is deteriorating, his bones are deteriorating. He is not actually old. He’s still a young man in there. He’s just, unfortunately, got this thing that’s taken over his body. It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally.”

