‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on HBO

House of the Dragon Episode 3 introduced new obstacles to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Milly Alcock) succession, giving King Viserys (Paddy Considine) a male heir — and the people of Westeros someone new to rally around. This will likely create further friction between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), despite Viserys’ insistence that he doesn’t mean to supplant his daughter. But she will need to do her duty. So, when is the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 4?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 3, “Second of His Name.”]

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 introduces another obstacle to Rhaenyra’s succession

Emily Carey and Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine and Emily Carey Connected Over Reality TV on Set

House of the Dragon Episode 3 picks up several years after King Viserys’ decision to wed Alicent Hightower. In fact, the two have already have a son — and they’re expecting another child — when the third chapter opens. This creates friction between them and Rhaenyra, especially with the lords of Westeros assuming that her brother will ascend the Iron Throne.

After much brooding on Rhaenyra’s part, Viserys insists that he doesn’t plan to name a new heir. However, Rhaenyra must do her duty and marry someone to keep the Targaryen line strong. That will likely prove a challenge in the coming installments since Rhaenyra has little desire to abide by traditional family roles.

While the characters in King’s Landing continue to deal with matters of succession, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) struggle in their fight against the Crabfeeder. The situation at the Stepstones gets so bad that the king is asked to intercede — something that angers Prince Daemon greatly. Perhaps that’s why he fakes a surrender in order to secure a victory against the Crabfeeder. He wants the glory for himself, and it seems like he’ll get it now that the enemy has been destroyed.

Needless to say, there’s plenty to look forward to from House Targaryen in House of the Dragon Episode 4. When does it come out on HBO?

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ibeyJ9aidZ — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Emma D’Arcy Compares Filming the Prequel to ‘Going to an Ikea’

Daemon’s victory ends House of the Dragon Episode 3 on a high note, but it leaves fans to wonder what’s next for the Targaryen prince. And many are waiting for updates on Rhaenyra’s next move as well. As such, House of the Dragon Episode 4 can’t get here soon enough — so, when is its release date and time on HBO?

New episodes of House of the Dragon air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the next slated for Sept. 11. Each chapter also arrives on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET, so subscribers on the West coast can return to Westeros a little early by streaming it on the platform.

Find the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Each new chapter is inching fans closer and closer to the halfway point of House of the Dragon Season 1 — which means we’ll see a recasting soon. But in the meantime, what can viewers expect from House of the Dragon Episode 4?

What to expect when episode 4 arrives on HBO

The events of House of the Dragon Episode 3 set the stage for further drama in the next installment, and the preview for episode 4 looks to deliver on that front.

HBO’s teaser sees the realm continuing to question who will ascend the Iron Throne after Viserys. It looks like Daemon will return to King’s Landing with a newfound respect from the people. And Rhaenyra’s relationship with her father is rockier than ever, with him calling her his “political headache.”

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) isn’t helping matters, as it seems he’ll reveal some information that will shake up the subject of Viserys’ succession. The king doesn’t seem inclined to believe whatever “gossip” he’s selling — and if it’s related to the clip of Rhaenyra that plays just before, she’s not thrilled with the “vile accusation” either.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Otto is up to, but it probably doesn’t bode well for Rhaenyra or Daemon. After all, he wants to see his grandchild on the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon Episode 4 airs on HBO on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock ‘Didn’t Know What to Do With’ Her Face on the Dragon Rig