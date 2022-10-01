‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 References George R.R. Martin’s Hilarious Muppet Names

George R. R. Martin has put a lot of unique and fantastical names into his Game of Thrones universe. House of the Dragon introduces some new names and brings back some returning names like Viserys and Joffrey. However, episode 6 of House of the Dragon included a name that references The Muppets.

Episode 6 of ‘House of the Dragon’ included a reference to The Muppets

Olivia Cooke as Alicent and Paddy Considine as Viserys | Ollie Upton / HBO

While HBO does have access to Sesame Street and Game of Thrones, the two worlds combining seems unlikely. However, Martin must be a fan of Jim Henson’s work, as episode 6 of House of the Dragon contains a possible Muppets easter egg. During the council meeting, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) mentions a border dispute between two riverlands houses, Blackwood and Bracken.

Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) then asks why the issue isn’t being handled by Lord Grover Tully, to which Lyonel responds saying Grover’s unnamed son is currently ruling over the riverlands. While the name Grover could just be a one-off, Fire & Blood, the novel House of the Dragon is based on, contains more lore that expands Grover into a Muppets and Sesame Street universe within Game of Thrones.

‘Fire & Blood’ has a mini Muppets universe within the novel

Even though episode 6 of House of the Dragon doesn’t mention Grover’s son, Grover does have a grandson named Elmo Tully. According to Polygon, Elmo also has two kids, Oscar and Kermit. The joke doesn’t just end there. Oscar and Kermit are even described as having suspiciously similar traits to the puppets they are named after.

Kermit is described as being “green as summer grass” while Oscar is described as being “greener” and “cursed with the sort of prickly pride so common in second sons.” In Fire & Blood, Kermit and Oscar also make up a trio known as “The Lads,” a group of young riverlands leaders.

This means there is a whole house within Game of Thrones that is made up of a bunch of people named after Muppets characters. It makes one wonder whether Martin is a massive Jim Henson fan or if he is just trying to troll his readers. Either way, it’s a hilarious way of bringing Muppets into Game of Thrones.

Will Grover or any other Muppets references appear later in the series?

In the novel, Grover and the other Muppet Tullys get involved in the Dance of Dragons in some way, but they are not essential to the story. The main focus of House of the Dragon is currently on the growing divide between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower that will eventually lead to a civil war.

These characters could become a part of the narrative, but the names seem so absurdly goofy in a series that takes its tone very seriously. The mention of Grover could just be a fantastic reference to the novel and Martin’s love of The Muppets. However, it would be magnificent to see a small Sesame Street universe open in the middle of Westeros.

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.

