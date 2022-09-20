‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time on HBO

House of the Dragon Episode 5 sees Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) getting married at last, but her wedding doesn’t ease the tensions in King’s Landing. In fact, the festivities begin with a violent outburst — one that will alter allegiances and change the nature of relationships. Needless to say, we’re going into House of the Dragon Episode 6 on an interesting note — so when is its release date on HBO?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 5, “We Light the Way.”]

Rhaenyra gets married in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5

Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, and Theo Nate in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: What Illness Does King Viserys Have?

House of the Dragon Episode 5 sees alliances shifting in King’s Landing. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) proposes a marriage between Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), and House Velaryon accepts. After that, it doesn’t take long for the pair to tie the knot.

Rhaenyra and Laenor’s wedding takes place during this week’s episode, and like all Game of Thrones weddings, it doesn’t go as smoothly as they’d hoped. The pair agrees to do their duty to the realm and see other people as they wish. However, the celebration of their matrimony sees a scorned Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) killing Laenor’s boyfriend, Joffrey (Solly McLeod).

Criston’s not the only person showing up to the festivities angry, either. After Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) dismissal — and learning Rhaenyra wasn’t completely honest with her — Alicent (Emily Carey) arrives dressed in green and gold. According to bystanders, those are the Hightower colors of war. And her sour expression suggests she’s done defending her friend’s right to the Iron Throne.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) shows up to Rhaenyra’s reception as well — and there’s nothing quite as disturbing an uncle flirting with his niece on her wedding day. His actions anger King Viserys all over again. And that’s not to mention the rumors spreading after Daemon’s wife dies. (To be fair, he is the one who kills her, so those whispers aren’t off.)

Tensions are rising heading into House of the Dragon Episode 6, which will see us jumping forward in time again. The next installment marks Emma D’Arcy’s and Olivia Cooke’s first performances as Rhaenyra and Alicent. That’s an exciting prospect, as is getting closer to the Dance of the Dragons.

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/acUalAkYcJ — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Emily Carey Was ‘Concerned’ About Alicent and Viserys’ Sex Scene

That’s right, House of the Dragon Episode 6 will pick up years in the future, revealing what becomes of Rhaenyra and her new husband — and showing fans how things have changed in King’s Landing. So, when does the next installment arrive on HBO? Like every other episode, it will air on a Sunday.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 makes its debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 25. The next chapter will start streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well, so those on the West Coast can check for early, assuming they’re subscribed.

Find the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

House of the Dragon has officially passed the halfway point of its first season, and it looks like we’ve hit the turning point of the series. From here on out, we’ll see the adult characters fighting over the throne — and those who have read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood know where that goes.

What to expect from episode 6 on HBO

Knowing that House of the Dragon Episode 6 jumps so far into the future, what can viewers expect when its release date arrives? There’s no title or synopsis for the coming installment, but HBO’s preview trailer teases what’s to come.

It seems King Viserys is still alive and ruling when episode 6 picks up — and still dealing with matters in the Stepstones. Although Daemon defeated the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), there’s more going on there. The footage doesn’t reveal much, but Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) points out that they’ve left the area “undefended.” Apparently, that may come back to bite them.

Rhaenyra also appears to be having children — but none of them have the noticeable features of House Targaryen. That’s causing problems for her, as people are catching on. “To have one child like that is a mistake,” Alicent (Olivia Cooke) says in the teaser. “To have three is an insult.”

Alicent also tells Aegon (Ty Tennant) that he’ll be king, so it looks like she’s planning to usurp Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne. With Viserys still alive, that won’t happen just yet. But this episode is setting the stage for the war to come…

House of the Dragon Episode 6 airs on HBO on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Emma D’Arcy Compares Filming the Prequel to ‘Going to an Ikea’