‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Trailer Teases Rumors Surrounding Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will tackle a massive time jump and some major changes in the series. The show will move forward ten years in time, and new actors will take over several character roles. The new episode also introduces Rhaenyra’s children. In George R.R. Martin’s novels, Leanor is rumored not to be the father of his biological children, and it looks like the series won’t be leaving this out.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.]

Emma D’Archy as Rhaenyra and John MacMillan as Laenor in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhaenyra’s children are rumored to be fathered by Ser Harwin in George R.R. Martin’s novels

In George R.R. Martin’s novel, Laenor Valyron is known to have little interest in women, preferring the company of men instead. He marries Rhaenyra, and the pair have three sons together, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. However, his sons are rumored to be fathered by Rhaenyra’s lover, Ser Harwin “Breakbones” Strong, instead of Laenor.

House of the Dragon confirms that Laenor is gay in a scene with Laenor’s love interest Joffrey Lonmouth. In episode 5, Laenor and Rhaenyra agree to marry out of duty but essentially maintain an open relationship. Though Ser Harwin has only been seen briefly so far in the HBO series, it seems like episode 6 will bring up these rumors.

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 trailer teases these rumors will be brought up

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will jump forward ten years in time. Older actors are taking over the roles of Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laenor, and Laena from now on. The episode 6 preview showed glimpses of Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children as well. In total, Alicent has four children with Viserys — Aegon II, Helaena, Aemond, and Daeron.

The episode 6 teaser shows a brief clip of Rhaenyra’s lover from the books Ser Harwen. It also shows Alicent telling Viserys, “To make one child like that is a mistake. To have three is an insult.” Viserys also states, “The consequences of an allegation like the one you toy at will be dire.”

It’s not exactly clear if Viserys is referring to rumors about the fatherhood of Rhaenyra’s children, but Alicent is obviously making those allegations. In fact, House of the Dragon may lean into these rumors even more heavily, considering the series confirmed Laenor to be gay, as well as showing him agreeing to have an open relationship with Rhaenyra.

Queen Alicent summons Rhaenyra in an episode 6 preview

Even though their romantic interests lie elsewhere, Rhaenyra and Laenor seem to be a good match for each other. A preview for House of the Dragon Episode 6 shows Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) being summoned by Alicent shortly after giving birth to her third son.

Laenor (John MacMillan) accompanies his wife, asking Rhaenyra if giving birth was “terribly painful.” He also grows angry that the Queen is summoning his wife when she can barely walk. Thankfully, their disastrous wedding day doesn’t seem to have led Laenor to resent Rhaenyra.

New episodes of House of the Dragon drop Sundays on HBO Max.

