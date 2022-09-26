‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on HBO

House of the Dragon has officially launched viewers into the prequel’s future timeline, introducing Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s interpretations of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Episode 6 set the stage for the coming confrontation within House Targaryen, and things promise to heat up as season 1 continues. So, what’s the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 7?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 6, “The Princess and the Queen.”]

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 features a big time jump

Emma D’Arcy and John MacMillan in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: What Illness Does King Viserys Have? Paddy Considine Explains

House of the Dragon Episode 6 catapults viewers around a decade into the future, showing what’s become of Rhaenyra and Laenor (John MacMillan) since their wedding. The pair has had three children by the time “The Princess and the Queen” opens. Of course, the kids’ father seems to be someone else: Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr).

That may be the fuel Alicent Hightower uses to place her son on the Iron Throne. With none of Rhaenyra’s children having the silver hair associated with House Targaryen and House Velaryon, it’s becoming obvious that the kids are illegitimate. And it’s not just Alicent who notices, especially after Harwin goes out of his way to defend one of his kids during sword practice.

Doing so causes his father, the new Hand of the King, to make the choice to step down from duty. However, a twist at the end of episode 6 sees both Harwin and his father perishing. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) kills them both to get leverage over Alicent. And she may need Larys’ cunning if she truly plans to place Aegon (Ty Tennant) on the throne.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 also sees Rhaenyra realizing Alicent’s plan, which leads her to make a choice. She and Laenor decide to leave King’s Landing with the kids. And given King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) withering health, that might be for the best.

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/7p5iiaBzGS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock ‘Didn’t Know What to Do’ on the Dragon Rig

House of the Dragon is finally digging into the Targaryen civil war described in George. R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and it looks like tensions will boil over next week. So, when is the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 7?

New episodes of House of the Dragon air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. They also drop on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET, so viewers on the West Coast can check for new content earlier than the airtime.

Find the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

With House of the Dragon Episode 6 serving as a turning point of the series, we’re officially approaching the final chapters of season 1. And it looks like the war for Viserys’ throne will truly kick off in House of the Dragon Episode 7. What can viewers expect from it?

What to expect when episode 7 airs on HBO

There’s no word on a synopsis or episode title for House of the Dragon Episode 7. However, HBO’s preview promises plenty of drama and action during next week’s installment.

It looks as though a funeral will bring the entire Targaryen family together — likely for Daemon’s (Matt Smith) wife, Laena (Nanna Blondell). Laena perishes during episode 6 facing the same fatal problem during childbirth as Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke).

But while a funeral should be a somber time, House of the Dragon‘s next chapter looks anything but. Tensions boil over between Rhaenyra and Alicent, with Alicent grabbing a knife. Rhaenyra also receives some ruthless advice about being queen, which begs the question: could she actually get the chance to ascend soon?

The footage for episode 7 also reveals a missing dragon and the return of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), both of which may stir up more problems within House Targaryen. All in all, fans had better buckle in for a wild ride next week.

House of the Dragon Episode 7 debuts on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 2.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Will Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Return for Season 2?