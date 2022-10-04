‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on HBO

House of the Dragon is approaching the climax of its first season, and the Game of Thrones prequel is about to fully jump into the Dance of the Dragons. Episode 7 sees the tensions between Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) boiling over, poising the members of King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) court to choose sides. That will no doubt impact the events of House of the Dragon Episode 8 — so, when is its release date and time on HBO?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 8, “Driftmark.”]

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

New episodes of House of the Dragon debut on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday, with episode 8 slated to arrive on Oct. 9. Each chapter airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the network, and they hit HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well. As such, subscribers on the West Coast can tune in a little earlier if they choose.

Find the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

House of the Dragon Episode 7 set the stage for some interesting alliances — and enmities — heading into the end of season 1. With just three installments left to go, we’re closer to the Targaryen civil war than ever before. And the events of House of the Dragon Episode 7 will only fuel it further.

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7

That’s right, House of the Dragon Episode 7 features plenty of drama among the members of House Targaryen. It marks a turning point for King Viserys’ family and court, all of whom manage to keep up appearances until now. That changes when the characters come together for Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral.

The tensions between the various factions of Viserys’ court are clearer than ever as they mourn Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) wife. And an incident between Rhaenyra and Alicent’s kids — one that ends with Aemond (Leo Ashton) losing an eye — sends them boiling over. In a fit of rage and resentment, Alicent even draws a knife on Rhaenyra and her children. There’s probably no repairing that friendship from here on out.

But even if Alicent and her father plan to block Rhaenyra from the Iron Throne, the Targaryen princess just strengthened her claim. Episode 7 sees her and Daemon getting married after faking Laenor Velaryon’s (John MacMillan) death. The latter does raise questions about who House Velaryon will side with in the coming war. We may find out during House of the Dragon Episode 8, which features another time jump — and possibly King Viserys’ death.

What to expect when episode 8 hits HBO Max

With so much happening during House of the Dragon Episode 7, what can viewers expect when episode 8 arrives? Judging by HBO’s preview, we’re in for another time jump. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children have grown up quite a bit in the footage for next week’s installment. And Aemond Targaryen, now played by Ewan Mitchell, looks to be training for a fight.

The preview also shows the Hightowers reigning over King’s Landing, with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) speaking for the king. That means Viserys may die next week — or reach a point where he’s unable to make decisions for the realm.

Daemon and Rhaenyra won’t take that lying down, and the two will venture to the capital. Rhaenyra notes that their enemies are setting a trap, though, so there’s no telling what the outcome will be.

It looks like House Velaryon will also make some important decisions during next week’s House of the Dragon — namely, who will sit on the Driftwood Throne. With both of their children dead, they’ll have to choose successors. The pair knows Rhaenyra’s children aren’t legitimate, but will they actually take a stand over it?

We’ll see where allegiances lie when the Dance of the Dragons begins in full.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 debuts on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Oct. 9.

