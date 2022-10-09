‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Is Replacing Several Actors yet Again

House of the Dragon Episode 8 will have one final important time jump. The series already recast the actors who played Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laenor, and Laena. Now, these characters’ children are getting new actors as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming casting changes on tonight’s new episode.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Phoebe Campbell, Elliot Grihault, and Eve Best in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 | Ollie Upton/HBO

Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children are being recast

First, after the 10-year time jump, several new actors were brought in to play Viserys and Alicent’s children in episodes 6 and 7. Ty Tennant portrayed Aegon Targaryen, the couple’s eldest son. Fans may have realized that Tennant is the adopted son of actor David Tennant. Tom Glynn-Carney will take over the role of Aegon in House of the Dragon Episode 8.

Next, Evie Allen briefly appeared as Helaena Targaryen, Viserys’ and Alicent’s only daughter. Helaena speaks in seemingly nonsensical words while playing with a giant caterpillar. In episode 8, she will be replaced by Phia Saban.

Finally, Leo Ashton played young Aemond Targaryen. Viewers watched as Aemond claimed Vhagar, the largest dragon in the world, and lost an eye in a fight with Lucerys. Ewan Mitchell appears in promos for episode 8, sporting an eye patch in his role as an older Aemond.

“The crown cannot stand strong if the house of the dragon remains divided.”



Sundays on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/a4uOGtgG8G — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 6, 2022

It’s also worth noting that in George R.R. Martin’s novels, on which House of the Dragon is based, Alicent and Viserys have a fourth child named Daeron. So far, Daeron has yet to appear in the series. House of the Dragon perhaps decided to cut this character altogether.

Rhaenyra’s sons will also get new actors in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8

Rhaenyra’s sons will also be recast in House of the Dragon Episode 8. Leo Hart portrayed a young Jacaerys Targaryen, and his role will be taken over by Harry Collett. Harvey Sadler, who played Lucerys in episodes 6 and 7, will be replaced by Elliot Grihault.

Additionally, House of the Dragon Episode 6 showed the birth of Rhaenyra’s youngest son with Laenor, Joffrey. Another actor will likely join the cast to play this character in episode 8, but we aren’t sure who it will be just yet. Eventually, new actors may portray Daemon and Rhaenyra’s future children, Aegon and Viserys.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

New actors will take over the roles of Rhaena and Baela

Finally, House of the Dragon Episode 6 introduced Daemon Targaryen and Laena Valyrian’s two daughters. Eva Ossei-Gerning portrayed Rhaena, who worried she would never be a Dragonrider because her egg didn’t hatch. Pheobe Campbell will take over the role in episode 8.

Shani Smethhurst played Rhaena’s sister Baela in episodes 6 and 7. Bethany Antonia will portray the older version of Baela.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Does Viserys Have a Dragon? Why Fans Never See Him Ride One