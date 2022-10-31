‘House of the Dragon’: Every Major Death From Season 1

House of the Dragon Season 1 came to an end this October, and the HBO prequel is taking notes from Game of Thrones when it comes to character deaths. The first 10 episodes racked up quite a body count, and the Dance of the Dragons has barely begun. For those trying to keep up with the casualties, here’s every major character death from House of the Dragon Season 1.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episodes 1-10.]

Aemma Arryn is the 1st pivotal death in ‘House of the Dragon’

Sian Brooke in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon Season 1 opens with one of the show’s most gruesome and pivotal deaths: that of King Viserys’ Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) first wife, Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke).

Aemma is carrying a baby when the premiere begins, but her labor goes poorly, leaving Viserys to make a choice. The maester tells the king they can either perform a fatal C-section on Aemma — and save the baby — or leave both to die.

Viserys chooses the former, a decision that haunts him for the rest of his life. And his son doesn’t survive long after his mother passes, leaving Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as Viserys’ only heir (at least until he marries Alicent Hightower).

Baelon Targaryen’s death leaves Viserys with just 1 heir

Although Prince Baelon Targaryen survives his tragic birth, King Viserys’ first son doesn’t live long enough to inherit the Iron Throne. He passes away shortly after Aemma, kicking off the chain of events that leads to the Dance of the Dragons. With his wife and only son gone, Viserys must choose either Daemon (Matt Smith) or Rhaenyra as his successor. And after Daemon makes light of his son’s death, the choice becomes an easy one — though no less controversial.

The Crabfeeder’s death brings Prince Daemon home

Less tragic than almost every other death in House of the Dragon is that of the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith). The Crabfeeder is introduced as an enemy of the Sea Snake (Steve Toussaint), and he becomes a problem for Corlys and Daemon to contend with. Daemon kills him early on in House of the Dragon Season 1, making his death feel slightly less impactful. However, the victory does bring Daemon back into Viserys and Rhaenyra’s orbit.

Rhea Royce is murdered in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1

The Crabfeeder isn’t the only noteworthy character Daemon Targaryen kills in House of the Dragon Season 1; Lady Rhea Royce’s (Rachel Redford) also dies at his hands, bringing his first marriage to an abrupt end. There seem to be suspicions surrounding Lady Royce’s death, so Daemon’s actions may come back to haunt him later on. But her untimely end does open the door for him to marry Laena and later Rhaenyra.

Joffrey Lonmouth’s death makes Rhaenyra’s wedding a tragic affair

Theo Nate and Solly McLeod in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

It wouldn’t be Game of Thrones without a deadly wedding, and Rhaenyra’s marriage to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) ends in bloodshed. After Laenor’s lover, Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), attempts to blackmail Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel), the young knight attacks him. The incident results in Joffrey’s death, leaving Laenor devastated — and permanently turning fans against Rhaenyra’s former lover.

Harwin Strong’s meets a fiery fate in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1

After failing to conceive children with Laenor Velaryon, Rhaenyra turns to Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) to father her children. And it escapes no one’s notice that the boys look more like Strongs than Velaryons. Add in the fact that Harwin has a soft spot for Jace and Luke, and he probably should have expected problems. However, he likely wouldn’t have predicted dying in a fire — especially one orchestrated by his own brother.

Larys Strong (Mattew Needham) has his own brother killed to gain leverage over Alicent (Olivia Cooke). And it’s not just his brother who perishes because of him.

Lyonel Strong meets the same fate as his son

Gavin Spokes in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

In addition to Harwin Strong, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) — who served briefly as Viserys’ Hand of the King — perishes in House of the Dragon Season 1. His and Harwin’s deaths are a testament to how conniving Larys is. And they don’t bode well for the Strong family in general, placing a shadow over the house and Rhaenyra’s sons.

Laena Velaryon’s death is that of a dragon rider

Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) faces complications during childbirth, just like Aemma Arryn, but Daemon’s wife refuses to meet death in the same manner. Upon realizing she won’t survive the situation, she limps to her dragon and utters the word “Dracarys.” After some prompting, Vhagar sets his rider aflame, allowing her to greet her death in House of the Dragon Season 1 as a dragon rider.

Vaemond Velaryon dies speaking out

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon | Ollie Upton/HBO

Of all the deaths from House of the Dragon Season 1, Vaemond Velaryon’s (Wil Johnson) remains one of the most shocking. After attempting to stake his claim to Driftmark, he calls the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s sons into question. He also accuses the princess of being a “whore,” leading King Viserys to demand his tongue.

Before that punishment can be delivered, however, Daemon cuts Vaemond’s head cleanly in half. It’s a death worthy of Game of Thrones, and it’s one that left many viewers’ jaws on the floor.

King Viserys Targaryen’s death doesn’t bring the House of the Dragon together

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen | Ollie Upton/HBO

With King Viserys grappling with leprosy throughout House of the Dragon Season 1, his death was far from shocking. However, despite his dying wish to mend the differences among his family, the king’s final moments further divide them. As he mutters about the Song of Ice and Fire, Alicent comes to believe he wants Aegon to be king. That leads the Hightowers to usurp the throne, further dividing the House of the Dragon.

King Viserys death is tragic because he’s a good man, but it’s doubly upsetting when you realize the legacy he leaves behind. The man tried so hard to keep the peace, but he ultimately failed. And he may be remembered for everything that comes after.

Prince Lucerys’ death ends ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 on a sorrowful note

Elliot Grihault and Emma D’Arcy in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

The final death in House of the Dragon Season 1 is that of Prince Lucerys, who is eaten by Vhagar — along with his dragon, Arrax. This happens after an altercation with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who chases Lucerys down, hoping to get revenge for the loss of his eye. When Arrax pushes back against Aemond and Vhagar, the larger dragon takes him down. His rider, sadly, goes with him.

And Lucerys’ death will likely be the event that starts the Dance of the Dragons in full. Rhaenyra looks like she’s done playing nice with the Hightowers. Of course, we’ll have to wait until House of the Dragon Season 2 to see how she responds.

